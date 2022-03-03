Doceree Names Matt Botkin Senior VP - Business Development, Point-of-Care

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree Inc., the first global network of HCP-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announced today the appointment of Matt Botkin as Senior Vice President – Business Development, Point-of-Care. As the company expands its Point-of-Care division, Botkin is poised to lead Doceree's strategic partnerships with health systems in the North America market.

Throughout his career, Botkin has displayed an aptitude for growing organizations and introducing new technologies in the life sciences industry. With a prolific skill set for building a rapport with business leaders in the space, he will bolster Doceree's alignment with health systems to enrich point-of-care communication offerings. His innovative mindset to create business initiatives that improve patient outcomes, and the cost of care are integral to foster greater value for the company's associates in the category.

"The point-of-care ecosystem has undergone a digital transformation, and Matt brings an extraordinary vision to bolster clinical communication offerings to strengthen interactions between life sciences brands and healthcare professionals (HCPs)," said Harshit Jain MD, Founder and Global CEO, Doceree. "Matt's forward-thinking approach to establish tactical partnerships will be invaluable as we scale our collaborations with health information technology platforms to cultivate online messaging solutions that will elevate virtual care."

Doceree's Point-of-Care platform enables Pharmaceutical brands to place relevant messages in systems where the HCP is logged-in to provide care to a patient and make them do so in the most safe, secure and transparent way, thus ensuring a streamlined experience for both the patient and the provider, besides the highest quality of care for the patient.

With Doceree, Botkin will devise collaborations with health systems that will benefit from Doceree's platform to amplify the facilitation of messaging opportunities for organizations to reach HCPs.

"It's thrilling to be in a rapidly evolving environment that offers an immense scope for partnerships as the usage of online health systems has accelerated throughout the life sciences sector," says Botkin. "I'm delighted to join Doceree and be at the forefront of new messaging technologies that enrich the digital communications landscape for more meaningful exchanges between prescribers and their patients to achieve better health outcomes."

Prior to joining Doceree, he was the co-founder and CEO of MedSocket, a provider of health information technology solutions that aid healthcare decision-making to reduce medical cost, which was later acquired.

About Doceree

Doceree is the first global network of HCP-only platforms for programmatic messaging. Doceree facilitates messaging between life sciences brands and healthcare professionals (HCPs) through an extensive global network of digital endemic and point-of-care platforms to programmatically deliver at scale accurate and transparent messages to HCPs. To learn more, visit doceree.com.

