Financial Times Names CentralNic Group Among Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies

LONDON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CentralNic Group PLC (AIM: CNIC), the online marketplace for domain names and online presence and customer acquisition tools, is pleased to announce it has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe in the Financial Times' sixth annual FT 1000 report .

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) has been recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe by the Financial Times.

CentralNic has enjoyed a compound growth rate of 73% of the past 7 years, since it IPO-ed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange, taking it from $4m in revenues to over $400m. In 2021 CentralNic's organic growth was 39%, contributing to an overall 71% revenue growth.

CentralNic Group was listed among the top-250 fastest-growing companies in the report published by the Financial Times in partnership with Statista, and among the top-50 fastest-growing Technology companies in Europe.

Ben Crawford, CEO of CentralNic, said: "We are delighted to see that CentralNic Group has been recognised as one of Europe's fastest-growing companies. Our company's significant investment in human resources, restructuring and market-leading products has contributed to the our strong organic revenue growth between 2017 and 2020, which not only continued but further accelerated in the following year. We are excited to see CentralNic's steady progress on its roadmap to become a world-leading online services marketplace, as our business strategy and vision continue to deliver exceptional results, and we look forward to achieving outstanding results and performance in 2022 and beyond. I want to thank every member of our team for playing their part in achieving this success. I am incredibly honoured to lead such an exceptional company."

The latest FT 1000 list of Europe's fastest-growing companies is available here: https://www.ft.com/ft1000-2022

About CentralNic Group plc

CentralNic (AIM: CNIC) is a global tech company listed on the London Stock Exchange, which drives the growth of the global digital economy by providing businesses around the world with tools to build their online presence and to win customers and earn revenues online. The Company complements its organic growth with target acquisitions of cash-generative businesses in its industry with annuity revenue streams and exposure to growth markets and migrating them onto the CentralNic software and operating platforms. CentralNic operates globally with customers in almost every country in the world. It earns recurring revenues from the worldwide sales of online presence and online marketing services on a subscription or pay per use basis. For more information please visit: www.centralnicgroup.com

For further information contact CentralNic Group media@centralnic.com

