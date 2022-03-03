Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS; DECLARES DIVIDEND

Published: Mar. 2, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor storey today announced results for the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 2, 2021. On February 25, 2022, the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of One Dollar ($1.00) per share to shareholders of record on March 31, 2022, payable on April 19, 2022.






 13 Weeks Ended


 13 Weeks Ended

REVENUES



January 1, 2022


January 2, 2021











RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES

$

28,212,000


$

22,771,000

PACKAGE STORE SALES



8,511,000



8,011,000

FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



446,000



386,000

RENTAL INCOME




199,000



187,000

OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)


35,000



25,000

TOTAL REVENUES



$

37,403,000


$

31,380,000











NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO 







FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.


$

1,564,000


$

780,000











NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE







BASIC AND DILUTED


$

0.84


$

0.42

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-declares-dividend-301494701.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.