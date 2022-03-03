Greystar Closes on Land for Active Adult Community Everleigh San Clemente

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development, and management of high-quality rental housing communities, announced that it has closed on the land at 515 Avenida Vaquero for Everleigh San Clemente, to build a new 55+ Active Adult apartment home community.

A rendering of Everliegh San Clemente which is the first luxury active adult community in the city. (PRNewswire)

"Everleigh San Clemente is ideal for people that have been living in San Clemente since they bought their first home and don't want to leave the charming beach town," Emily Clark, Regional Property Manager said. "The community has an ideal location just a mile from the ocean with access to the Pacific Coast Highway, which features a convenient walking and biking trail that extends to Dana Point."

Additionally, the community is located just down the street from San Gorgonio recreational park and the San Clemente outlet center.

Everleigh San Clemente, the first luxury active adult community in the city, will be built on the former Shorecliffs Golf Club Driving Range. In addition to the community itself, Greystar is developing Shorecliffs Golf Club's new clubhouse and upgrading the course itself. Future residents of Everleigh San Clemente will enjoy the benefits of Shorecliffs Golf Club's new membership program.

Everleigh San Clemente provides an option for 55+ active adults seeking to right size and live a resort-inspired, maintenance-free lifestyle while remaining in San Clemente. It is also ideal for young families looking for a housing option for their parents to be closer to their families and grandchildren.

The community is scheduled to begin early apartment home reservations in July 2022 and open May 2023.

The Everleigh brand offers its residents a sense of freedom while creating meaningful encounters that promote a dynamic lifestyle. The communities feature luxury apartments and an array of resort-inspired amenities. Everleigh is the perfect place for active adults looking for an opportunity for social interaction with likeminded adults at a similar stage in life. For more information on Greystar's Everleigh communities, visit www.LiveEverleigh.com.

