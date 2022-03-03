HotelAVE's Michelle Russo Named Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- hotelAVE is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder Michelle Russo has been named Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year, the most prestigious recognition awarded to the top financial advisor in the hospitality real estate investment industry. The award was presented on January 25, 2022 at the Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles, California .

With over 30 years of hands-on experience with hotels, restaurants, resorts, convention centers, real estate and finance, Michelle is involved in defining the forward outlook that establishes how hotelAVE manages its portfolio to maximize results, strategic asset positioning, management contract negotiations, and interacting with senior-level brand and management executives on behalf of the portfolio.

The ALIS event honored the hotels, companies, and executives responsible for the most influential hotel industry deals in 2021 with the prestigious ALIS awards. Nominees for the awards were evaluated based on outstanding business performance in various industry sectors. For the Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year accolade, Michelle was awarded based on qualifications of a leader who exhibits enthusiasm, drive, and style in the pursuit of putting the buyer and seller together for transactions beneficial to both parties. Other finalists in this category included David C. Mongeau, Chairman of Avington Financial Limited, and Daniel C. Peek, Chief Operating Officer of Hodges Ward Elliott.

HotelAVE continues to grow their portfolio and expand their team, consisting of former hotel owners, operators and hospitality professional advisors, who provide a unique and hands-on operating experience of superior value and above-market return for hotel owners. During 2021, hotelAVE was involved in over 25% of all the North America hotel transactions over $25M sold, whether as the asset manager for the seller, buyer or to perform acquisition due diligence, lender underwriting or other advisory service.

Hotel Asset Value Enhancement (hotelAVE) is the leading independent hospitality real estate investment manager that provides asset management and advisory services to owners, investors and lenders of hospitality assets. The organization has provided services on over 1,000 hotels; its current asset management portfolio comprises over $7 billion, 22,000 rooms, and over 30 different hotel operators. In addition, hotelAVE advises on an additional $10 billion of hotel real estate annually, including acquisition due diligence, underwriting, development, financing, manager selection, franchise agreements, repositioning, renovation, dispositions, and lender services. For more information, please visit hotelave.com.

