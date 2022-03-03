The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against Winston Weaver Company, Inc. One of NC's largest plaintiffs' firms seeks damages for business and residential victims of the Winston Weaver Company fertilizer plant fire.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin filed a class action complaint against the Winston Weaver Company seeking compensatory and punitive damages related to the fire that broke out in the company's fertilizer plant on January 31, 2022. The complaint named Karen Prudencio as the plaintiff, individually and on behalf of all others similarly situated.

(PRNewsfoto/Law Offices of James Scott Farr) (PRNewswire)

Prudencio was forced to leave her residence on the morning of February 1, when the Winston-Salem Fire Chief called for an emergency evacuation of all homes within a 1-mile radius of the burning fertilizer plant. She, like many in the evacuation zone, was exposed to toxic chemicals and incurred evacuation expenses, loss of use and enjoyment of her home, and lost wages. It is estimated that the evacuation forced 6,500 people, including women and children, in 2,500 homes to leave their residences in the middle of the night.

Neighboring businesses, as well as residents, were affected by the fire and evacuation, and many experienced significant inconveniences, such as loss of income, business disruption, and professional cleaning expenses associated with soot removal.

The lawsuit points to previous fires at the fertilizer plant, as well as to Winston Weaver's alleged failure to properly store hazardous materials, correctly repair and maintain its facility, and submit legally-required forms regarding the amount and types of chemicals onsite, as evidence of its negligence and intentional disregard for safety.

Leading the fertilizer fire lawsuit is James Scott Farrin Partner Gary Jackson, who has deep and lengthy experience representing classes, including an on-going class action on behalf of over 220,000 state employees to recover unpaid benefits and a class action lawsuit against DuPont for releasing toxic "forever chemicals" into the Cape Fear River. Jackson said, "People impacted by the terrifying Weaver Fertilizer Plant fire deserve justice. No company can be allowed to displace an entire community."

If you were affected by the Winston Weaver plant fire, the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin encourages you to contact them to see if you can join this class action lawsuit.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

