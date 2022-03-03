Lument Closes $13 Million Bridge Loan for Acquisition and Renovation of California Multifamily Community

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument recently announced the closing of a $13 million proprietary bridge loan to acquire and renovate Frostonya, an 81-unit multifamily mid-rise apartment community with ground level retail in Los Angeles, California. Lument Director Jim McArthur led the transaction.

"It was a pleasure to work with this customer to acquire this beautiful, historic property in the heart of Los Angeles after it was put on the market for the first time since the 1980s," said McArthur. "We were able to structure and fund 100% of the required capital expenditures with loan proceeds to help them upgrade and remodel the community."

The $13 million bridge loan, which features a variable interest rate and a three-year term with two 12-month extension options, also includes $1.5 million to fund improvements at the property.

Frostonya is an Art Deco property and was originally constructed in 1927. It has recently been renovated to update plumbing, electrical, and elevator mechanics. Property amenities include a rooftop deck with downtown views, gated entrances, a 14-space parking garage, and 29 spaces of surface parking. In-unit amenities include stainless steel sinks, wood cabinets, a mix of granite, quartz and ceramic tile countertops, and gas range-ovens.

