Ping An donates RMB10 million in anti-pandemic supplies to support Hong Kong

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (hereafter "Ping An" or the "Group", HKEx:2318; SSE:601318) has donated COVID-19 diagnostic test kits and protective equipment worth RMB10 million to the Hong Kong SAR Government through the Ping An Foundation. Ping An is proud to support Hong Kong's fight against the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and protect the health and safety of frontline medical staff and anti-pandemic workers.

Ping An has donated various supplies including COVID-19 diagnostic test kits, KN95 masks, protective clothing, face shields, surgical caps, shoe covers, and gloves. The supplies are expected to arrive in Hong Kong before March 15.

Mainland China is wholly committed to helping Hong Kong SAR in the pandemic. Hong Kong and Shenzhen are inseparable from each other and will always bear trials and hardships together. Amid the pandemic outbreak in Hong Kong, Ping An, as a responsible corporate citizen, wants to support the fight against the pandemic to help meet the most urgent needs of frontline staff and medical workers.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Ping An has introduced several initiatives in insurance protection, public welfare donations and medical services. To date, Ping An has donated more than RMB180 million in supplies and cash. The Group has also provided more than RMB18 billion in financial support to affected enterprises, customers and frontline medical institutions. It has introduced innovative services such as an online end-to-end insurance policy process through a green claims channel and special pre-claims services, and extended insurance coverage to COVID-19 for policyholders. Ping An Good Doctor has provided free COVID-19 consultations and pandemic protection guidance for the public, attracting a total of 1.11 billion visits during the peak of the pandemic. Also, Ping An Healthcare Diagnostics Center is a designated institution for pandemic prevention and control. To date, its medical laboratories across China have performed nucleic acid tests for COVID-19 on more than 25 million samples.

About Ping An Group

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An") is a world-leading technology-powered retail financial services group. With over 225 million retail customers and nearly 634 million internet users, Ping An is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. Ping An focuses on two over-arching domains of activity, "pan financial assets" and "pan health care", covering the provision of financial and health care services through our integrated financial services platform and our ecosystems in financial services, health care, auto services and smart city services. Our "finance + technology" and "finance + ecosystem" transformation strategies aim to provide customers and internet users with innovative and simple products and services using technology. The Group is committed to becoming the world's leading integrated finance and healthcare service provider. As China's first joint stock insurance company, Ping An is committed to upholding the highest standards of corporate reporting and corporate governance. The Group is listed on the stock exchanges in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Ping An ranked 6th in the Forbes Global 2000 list in 2021 and ranked 16th in the Fortune Global 500 list in 2021. Ping An also ranked 49th in the 2021 WPP Kantar Millward Brown BrandZTM Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands list.

