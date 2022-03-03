tab32 CEO Kiltesh Patel Joins Forbes Technology Council

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- tab32 , the dental industry's #1 cloud-based, fully integrated technology platform, today announced that CEO Kiltesh Patel has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives.

Patel, a 20-year veteran in the enterprise technology and medical informatics space, was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience, and on his track record of personal and professional achievements. A recognized subject-matter expert in Health Information Technology (HIT) strategies, Patel led several large-scale NIH funded projects at the San Diego Super Computer Center, and previously served as director of Health Sciences at the University of California, where he utilized data for health informatics and translational scientific research.

As founder and CEO of tab32, Patel uses his expertise and technological insights to deliver complete, customizable cloud solutions for practices and Dental Services Organizations (DSOs) across the United States. As a member of the Council, Patel will use his leadership position to connect and collaborate with other respected tech thinkers in a private forum, and to contribute to public Q&As and expert panels. He will also work with Forbes editors to publish original articles sharing his expert insights on issues including cloud technologies, open data warehousing, healthcare AI, and the changing face of medtech and dental tech solutions.

"We are honored to welcome Kiltesh into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Technology Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

"At tab32, we know that it takes a village to drive change and accelerate technological innovation, and we're committed to using cutting-edge technological innovation to improve dental care and support the needs of both practices and patients," Patel said. "As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, I'll build on that commitment, and work to drive our industry forward by bringing dental tech into conversation with the best and brightest minds from across the cloud-tech and software sectors."

About tab32

Headquartered in Sacramento, California, tab32 is the industry's #1 technology platform for patient-first cloud dental electronic health record software (Dental EHR), Dental Practice Management System (Dental PMS), and Open Data Warehousing™. DSOs have used tab32 platforms to track 13 million appointments, 9 million patients, and 100 million radiology x-rays, along with 15 million annual patient engagement messaging and, billion dollar of annual production revenues are managed by the platform. The platform is developed ground-up leveraging modern cloud architecture and design needs for scalability using Google GCP.

The all-in-one cloud platform delivers comprehensive and engaging patient experiences through the entire value-chain of care, allowing dental practices to achieve long-term sustainable growth and profitability. With a leadership team of former researchers, data scientists, and engineers from University of California, tab32 has pioneered many first-to-market innovations such as integrated texting, VoIP, e-forms, mobile payments, cloud imaging, and a Standard Model for open data sharing in dental.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive. For more information about Forbes Technology Council, visit forbestechcouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

View original content:

SOURCE tab32