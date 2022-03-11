Azul to raise funds for Ukrainian people

Initiative to support the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) for its relief efforts in Ukraine

SAO PAULO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azul announces today a unique initiative to raise funds for the Ukrainian people. Starting today, customers who want to donate to this important cause will be able to purchase seats for virtual flights between Sao Paulo-Campinas, Brazil and Ukraine. While the flights will not be flown, the total value of the purchase will be donated to the International Committee of the Red Cross to support their efforts to aid the millions of refugees leaving Ukraine.

"We knew we had to find a creative way to help so we decided to keep the sensation that your support was actually flying to Ukraine. We will use all our communication channels to reach out to our 14 million loyalty members and the millions of customers that fly Azul every month. We have scheduled these virtual flights for the next 90 days and we hope that the donations force us to add even more. No amount is too small and we are committed here at Azul to use all the tools at our disposal to generate these important donations for the Red Cross in support of its relief efforts in Ukraine. All of the associated marketing costs and processing fees will be funded by Azul", says John Rodgerson, Azul's CEO. "This is just the first in a series of initiatives and we hope over the next days and weeks we can find even more creative ways to support the people of Ukraine", completes Rodgerson.

To make a donation or see further details please visit www.voeazul.com.br

About Azul

Azul S.A. (B3: AZUL4, NYSE: AZUL), the largest airline in Brazil by number of flight departures and cities served, offers more than 800 daily flights to over 130 destinations. With an operating fleet of more than 160 aircraft and more than 12,000 crewmembers, Azul has a network of more than 200 non-stop routes. In 2020 Azul was awarded best airline in the world by TripAdvisor, the first time a Brazilian Flag Carrier ranked number one in the Traveler's Choice Awards. For more information visit www.voeazul.com.br/ir.

View original content:

SOURCE Azul Airlines