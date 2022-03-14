BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN GULFPORT, MISS.

At 1423 Magnolia St., Suite F

GULFPORT, Miss., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened its fourth-area outpatient clinic today at 1423 Magnolia St., Suite F.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

The clinic is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 228-256-6020 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs.

Clinic director John Hudson earned a bachelor's degree in biology from Delta State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Hudson is certified in dry needling, blood flow restriction training and instrument-assisted soft tissue mobilization. His clinical interests include post-operative rehabilitation, injury recovery and prevention, sports medicine, vestibular rehabilitation and neurologic rehabilitation.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

BenchMark also has clinics in Biloxi, Ocean Springs and Pascagoula. Sister company Elite Physical Therapy has 34 clinics in Mississippi.

