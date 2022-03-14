Century Communities Building 72 Robotics Printed Homes with Diamond Age

Partnership to reduce labor, supply and time constraints for more affordable homes

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. and PHOENIX, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, and Diamond Age, a full-stack robotics innovator with the mission of using automation to make homeownership more affordable, are proud to announce an agreement to build 72 homes in the Phoenix metro area for the Company's Century Complete brand. This arrangement represents a milestone for both companies, kicking off the first time Century Communities will use 3D printing to construct new homes, as well as the first on-site commercial deployment for Diamond Age.

Diamond Age demonstration project | Single-story 3-bed 2-bath floor plan with 2-bay garage | 1,800 sq. ft. total footprint (PRNewswire)

To meet a growing demand for housing, Diamond Age's 3D printing and robotics technology has a goal of significantly reducing Century Complete's manual labor and construction cycle times —all while providing an enhanced focus on safety and quality. Diamond Age's first home will begin construction in Spring of 2022 and look nearly identical to conventional wood-framed houses.

Diamond Age's Factory-in-the-Field™ automation system takes three-dimensional control of a homesite. Material and technology agnostic, the Diamond Age system easily integrates new materials and mechatronics into its platform, delivering continual improvement throughout the home construction process. Diamond Age's patented composite wall system will deliver high quality homes that are more robust, quieter and energy-efficient than wood-framed houses.

"We are extremely excited to announce this collaboration with Century Communities and their Century Complete team," said Jack Oslan, co-founder and CEO of Diamond Age. "The opportunity to showcase our technology in a meaningful way is an incredible vote of confidence in us and the production housing industry's recognition that innovation can help solve the massive labor shortage that's been plaguing the entire construction industry for more than a decade. We are proud to be at the forefront of creating a new era of construction jobs that will focus more on the technology operation and finishing side of homebuilding and replace much of the backbreaking portion of home construction as we know it today."

Recognized as the pioneer in online homebuying, Century Complete has a strong record of leveraging technology in the construction, marketing and sales of its homes. "We are excited to invest and partner with Diamond Age on the construction of our first homes utilizing 3D printing and robotics technology. We are a leader in providing More Home, Less Money® to homebuyers nationwide and are constantly evaluating building technologies that help us deliver high quality homes to our customers at an attainable price," said Genji Nakata, Executive Vice President of National Operations for Century Communities. "Over the last year, the Diamond Age team has demonstrated its ability to scale its technology roadmap as well as validate the performance of its composite wall system and we look forward to utilizing Diamond Age's product through our Century Complete brand."

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 40 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com .

About Diamond Age

Diamond Age is automating new home construction for the production housing industry. Its Robotics-as-a-Service system combines 3D printing, mechatronics, and robotics to unlock the industry's enormous growth potential by backfilling the massive labor shortage and driving construction cycle times down. To learn more about Diamond Age, please visit www.diamondage3d.com.

