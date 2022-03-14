Fuddruckers Announces Ten New Mall Locations Coming Soon!

New Fuddruckers Locations to Open at Brookfield Properties

HOUSTON, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuddruckers Restaurants, serving guests the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980, today announced it has signed leases with Brookfield Properties to open 10 new Fuddruckers locations at malls nationwide.

Black Titan Franchise Systems, LLC, recently acquired Fuddruckers, including their 85 existing locations in the United States. These new non-traditional locations will begin buildouts in the second quarter of the year with new location openings expected in the months following.

Nicholas Perkins, Chief Executive Officer of Fuddruckers commented, "We are excited to partner with Brookfield Properties, expanding our geographic footprint across the country and making Fuddruckers accessible to an even greater number of guests. We anticipate creating approximately 150 new jobs in these areas, further expanding our Fuddruckers family of employees. These new locations will continue to grow our customer base, create new jobs and showcase our World's Greatest Hamburgers®."

"Through our Partner to Empower Program, we are committed to partnering with black and minority-owned businesses, and it is incredibly exciting for us to collaborate with Fuddruckers on this expansion," said Michelle Isabel, Vice President of Business Development at Brookfield Properties "We look forward to adding 10 new Fuddruckers in our portfolio. We know our communities will enjoy the new addition."

Perkins added, "We are continually working to innovate and extend customer choice, especially for healthy options that customers crave. As such, we recently announced new plant-based offerings, which will be available at our new locations. With the addition of these restaurants, as well as several soon-to-open 'Ghost Kitchens', we are also able to innovate our customer delivery system. The Ghost Kitchens will enable customers to place an order digitally via our website web, mobile app or in-person at an ordering kiosk. Customers can then pick up their meal onsite or have it delivered."

Brookfield Properties – New Fuddruckers Mall Locations Coming Soon

Alabama

The Riverchase Galleria 2000 Riverchase Galleria, Hoover, AL 35244

California

The Shoppes at Carlsbad 2525 El Camino Real, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Georgia

Cumberland Mall 2860 Cumberland Mall SE, Atlanta, GA 30339

Perimeter Mall 4400 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30346

North Carolina

The Streets at South Point 6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham, NC 27713

Texas

Hulen Mall 4800 S Hulen Street, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Town East Mall 2063 Town East Mall, Mesquite, TX 75150

The Parks Mall 3811 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX 76015

North Star Mall 7400 San Pedro Ave., San Antonio, TX 78216

Willowbrook Mall 2000 Willowbrook Mall, Houston, TX 77070

Ghost Kitchen Locations

Kitchen United (Kroger) Houston 1035 N Shepard Drive 77008

Plano 1901 -1941 Preston Road 75093

Frisco 9506 SH -121 75035

Austin 8023 Burnett Road 78757

About Fuddruckers

Making the world happy, one great burger at a time. Fuddruckers has been serving the World's Greatest Hamburgers® since 1980. The Fuddruckers mission is to inspire guests to build their own World's Greatest Hamburgers and experience by delivering uncompromising quality and in-your-face freshness. As a national restaurant company, Fuddruckers is proud to be the only 100 percent African American owned hamburger franchises in the U.S. with more than 92 restaurants across the country.

Today, Fuddruckers is still the only gourmet hamburger experience that is totally customizable, allowing you to have the power to "create your crave." To learn more, visit https://www.fuddruckers.com/

