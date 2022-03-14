InventHelp Presents Foot Joint Adjuster (SKC-651)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I broke down one of my bunions by using my hands," said the inventor from Mahomet,Ill. "I did this by manually straightening the joint with the other hand, and/or closing the affecting hand in a right fist with the affected joint inside the fist."

She created the BUNION BUSTER to help break down a bunion while straightening the protruding disfigured joint. It would help eliminate embarrassing and unsightly deformities while reducing pain. Additionally, the device would be reasonably priced and save time and energy spent on going to the doctors.

