Invest in Others Names Private Advisor Group Cofounder John Hyland Board Chair

MORRISTOWN, N.J., March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Private Advisor Group, one of the largest and fastest-growing independent wealth management firms in the country* is pleased to announce that its Cofounder and Managing Partner, John Hyland, has been named Invest in Others Board Chair effective March 3, 2022.

Hyland and the Private Advisor Group team have a longstanding history supporting the nonprofit which amplifies the charitable work of the financial profession and serves as a catalyst to channel philanthropy and volunteerism. Hyland has been an active board member since 2014, most recently serving as Vice Chair for the last two years. In 2010, he was the recipient of the Invest in Others Community Service Award for his efforts dedicated to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

"John Hyland is a philanthropic force of nature, which he has demonstrated countless times in the 10+ years since he was honored with the Invest in Others Community Service Award," said Megan McAuley, Executive Director & President of the Invest in Others Charitable Foundation. "We are excited to work with John in his new role as Chair to propel Invest in Others to new heights and deepen our impact in the communities we serve."

From education to health and wellness programs, the philanthropic impact at Invest in Others is far-reaching. With a shared culture of giving back and a dedication to improving the lives of others, Private Advisor Group has committed to donating over $75,000 to the nonprofit in 2022.

"Having first-hand experience and through serving on the board, it's been incredible to witness the life-changing difference made by Invest in Others," said John Hyland. "I am honored to serve as chair and look forward to working alongside my fellow board members and industry colleagues to expand upon the $4 million+ awarded to nonprofits over the past 15 years."

Hyland has remained active in The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and currently serves on the Board of Trustees. He also serves Vice President of the Morris County School of Technology Board of Education.

Other notable Private Advisor Group recognition by Invest in Others encompasses: our Chief Executive Officer, RJ Moore previously served as board member and past Board Chair, fellow Cofounder, Pat Sullivan, won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018 for the nonprofit Good Grief and most recently, Stephen Spurrier, Cofounder of Old Orchard Wealth Solutions secured an Invest in Others Grant for Good for the Ending the Silence Program in support of mental illness. For more information about Invest in Others, visit www.investinothers.org.

Founded in 1997 in Morristown, NJ, Private Advisor Group is one of the nation's leading financial services firms. Managing over $30 billion in assets under management, the firm leverages its resources to deliver solutions that strive to improve financial outcomes for individual investors and inspire growth, fiduciary adherence, legacy solutions and a client-centric approach for independent financial advisors' practices. Barron's has recognized Private Advisor Group as a top ten registered investment advisory firm since 2019.

*Barron's "Top 100 RIA Firms" ranking is based upon quantitative and qualitative criteria including: regulatory records, client retention reports, assets managed, revenue generated, technology spending, number of clients, size and diversity of staff, placement of a succession plan, and more. Investor experience and returns are not considered. Neither Private Advisor Group nor its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron's in exchange for the ranking.

