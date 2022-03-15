BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroMobil announces the second model of its revolutionary flying car, the 4-seater AM NEXT. AM NEXT leverages the groundbreaking engineering of AM4.0, the world's first production flying car. AM4.0 is a 2-seater luxury personal vehicle - more than a supercar and a light aircraft combined, it is a new species of vehicle which will start deliveries in 2024.

AeroMobil announces the world's first 4-seater flying car: a disruptive door-to-door ride-hailing travel solution. (PRNewsfoto/AeroMobil) (PRNewswire)

The primary business model for AM NEXT, launching in 2027, is a fleet aerial ride-hailing service. AM NEXT will provide significant time-savings on regional routes in the 100-500 mile range, which are too far to drive and too short, or inconvenient, to fly. AM NEXT will provide no-hassle travel: door-to-door single-seat convenience and comfort, to work, rest, play, or just enjoy the view.

A leading global management consulting firm measured the Total Addressable Market ("TAM") for the AeroMobil ride-hailing service as $70 billion annually just in North America. This is calculated from an extensive survey of traveler switching rates based on time, price and convenience on 660,000 routes within AM NEXT's range.

Like AM4.0, the AM NEXT true flying car has major advantages over other Advanced Air Mobility solutions. AeroMobil's technology uses existing infrastructure (over 10,000 landing strips in the US), fits existing automotive and aviation regulation, and has significantly greater range than eVTOL craft. AeroMobil also has very few competitors which will enable strong profit margins thanks to leading market share and differentiated branding.

AeroMobil's business model is capital and overhead efficient. The company engineers and designs the hardware and software, and will manage the customer experience through a proprietary flight booking app. Manufacturing and fleet operations are outsourced to leading specialists in these fields.

Patrick Hessel, CEO of AeroMobil, stated:

"We are excited to announce the second revolutionary model of AeroMobil's true flying car. Following AM4.0, the world's first production flying car, AM NEXT will disrupt and democratize the regional travel market. It will provide a better, and in many cases previously unavailable, solution to trips in the 100-500 mile range. AeroMobil will leverage AM4.0's proof of concept of engineering and regulation, and its premium branding, into AM NEXT's mass-market aerial ride-hailing service".

"Coinciding with the announcement of AM NEXT, we are touring the prototype 2-seater AM4.0 flying car in the United States, with public viewing and with private appointments for investors, buyers and operators. Details are on aeromobil.com".

The AeroMobil 4.0 will be at the Hiller Aviation Museum in Silicon Valley between March 8th and 20th.

The vehicle will be at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles between March 22nd and 29th.

ABOUT AEROMOBIL

AeroMobil is developing a new species of transportation, the world's first commercially available flying cars. AeroMobil's vehicles are the culmination of leading-edge automotive and aerospace design and engineering, advanced materials, luxury features, and sophisticated styling. AeroMobil's vehicles are supercars that fly, light aircraft you can drive, transforming between modes in less than three minutes. These exceptional vehicles are the result of over ten years of research and development by an outstanding team of engineers and designers.

AeroMobil now has two vehicle models and business models: AM4.0 a 2 seater luxury personal vehicle. AM NEXT a 4-seater door-to-door ride-hailing service.

AeroMobil represents an opportunity to invest in a unique and high-margin segment of the Advanced Air Mobility market.

(PRNewsfoto/AeroMobil) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AeroMobil