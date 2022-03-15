Double Header: REEF® x MLB Make A Comeback With Updated Collab

Introducing New Styles & Teams to the Lineup for the Whole Family

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to root, root, root for your home team during one of the most highly anticipated baseball seasons with REEF, the industry leader in comfortable beach-inspired footwear, and Major League Baseball, the most historic professional sports league in the U.S.. Both brands have teamed up for a second year to bring baseball fans a new collection of sandals that will knock it out of the park all season long. After the success of the first collab last year, REEF and MLB have decided to expand the men's and women's collections with new styles, additional team logos and are even introducing a line for kids!

Phillies Fanning x MLB Style From the NEW REEF x MLB Collection (PRNewswire)

Hit a home run when you outfit family and friends this baseball season with comfortable REEF x MLB sandals that will keep feet feeling supported and looking stylish on the couch, at the beach or in the stadium. The best part? This year, there are even more options to cheer on your favorite team with new logo styles – welcome the Braves, Phillies and the Cardinals!

Enjoy Opening Day after you slip on a pair of sandals from the new men's REEF x MLB collection, that now includes the three additional teams in the Fanning x MLB style. With a total of ten team colors/logos to choose from, get REEF's signature all-around comfort and beloved bottle opener sole all in one. Whether you're hanging out with friends at a pre-game barbeque or during the seventh inning stretch, you'll be able to crack open a beverage with ease.

If you have a little one that loves catching the game with you, this drop also includes a Little Fanning x MLB and Kids Fanning x MLB line – perfect for keeping kids comfortable while they cheer on their favorite team. Providing support for running around the backyard or the ballpark, this line is sure to be a win for kids! Both kids' lines will be available in Yankees, Cubs, Red Sox and Dodgers colorways.

"We're thrilled that fans love REEF and MLB together as much as we do," said Mike Jensen, President of REEF. "Our original goal with this partnership was to celebrate the way our brands bring people together, both at the beach and the baseball field. After the incredible success of our 2021 partnership, we're expanding our teams and adding new styles for the whole family to enjoy wherever they like to celebrate summer."

Coming later this season, REEF x MLB will be releasing a new women's line with two new styles to complete your game day outfit – the women's Stargazer x MLB and Cushion Vista x MLB! Both will be available in a variety of team colors and logos and offer varying styles and fits between a sleek, flip flop or a versatile slip-on sandal. If you love the men's Fanning x MLB, get ready for the new REEF x MLB Fanning Slide. Stylish and the perfect addition to your outfit, the new Fanning Slide features easy on and off wear, plus all the comfort of the classic Fanning style – with of course the famous bottle opener included! These fan favorites feature a molded footbed, arch support, and an air bagged heel for cheering on your team throughout all nine innings. This style is complete with a water friendly synthetic strap that displays the team logo with a soft padded jersey lining for easy all-day wear and is available in ten team colors/logos.

The REEF x MLB collection is available now on REEF.com with the men's Fanning x MLB style retailing for $70 and kids' styles retailing for $40. The women's collection and men's REEF x MLB Fanning Slide styles will be available this summer and retailing from $38-$70 for women's and $70 for men's. The collections will also be available on MLBShop.com prior to Opening Day, April 7. To view all the designs and learn more about the collaboration, visit REEF.com.

ABOUT REEF®

REEF is the global footwear and apparel brand that inspires people to feel comfort and freedom from their first step. United by the spirit of the beach since 1984, REEF designs innovative and comfort-driven products to celebrate the freedom and fun of the beach lifestyle. REEF® is a registered trademark of Trestles IP Holdings, LLC.

