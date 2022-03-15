Envie Holdings, LLC Appoints Malcolm McMullen as Chief Financial Officer

ORLANDO, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envie Holdings, the parent company of Seychelle Media, LLC; VacationVIP, LLC; TechEnvie, LLC; and VacationEnvie, LLC; has appointed Malcolm McMullen as its Chief Financial Officer.

Envie Holdings Appoints Malcolm McMullen as Chief Financial Officer

Built on proprietary Martech, the Envie Holdings family of brands combine to create a resort marketing powerhouse that delivers new and highly scalable channels of qualified prospects and tours to the vacation ownership industry. While many travel industry companies struggled during the COVID pandemic, clients of Seychelle Media, ranked No. 844 on 2021's Inc. 5000 list of the Fastest Growing Private Companies in America, and its sister brand VacationVIP, ranked No. 641 on 2021's Inc. 5000, benefited from the two companies' aggressive, highly strategic and technology-based solutions, resulting in Facebook selecting Seychelle Media as a Resilient Business Case Study during COVID-19.

McMullen began his career as a Certified Public Accountant and has more than 20 years of development, acquisition, finance, information technology, property management, and business planning experience in the hospitality, vacation ownership, and resort residential industries. He has served in various senior executive capacities with branded and non-branded Vacation Clubs including Hilton Grand Vacations Club, and Shell Vacations LLC. His responsibilities have included finance and accounting functions, sales reporting, sales systems, contract administration, consumer finance, project budgeting, legal registration and compliance, and feasibility planning and analysis of future developments. He spent five years as a public accountant before taking an entrepreneurial role in the McMullen family business and has also has significant investment banking experience.

"I am honored to join an innovative organization that has already successfully developed and implemented cutting-edge technologies addressing one of the vacation ownership industry's Achilles heels - the high cost of marketing. To work with longtime friends who are proven leaders in the vacation ownership industry, is a great additional benefit. I look forward to playing my financial role in assisting the company as it continues the roll out of its new products and services pipeline," said McMullen.

Dr. Simon Crawford-Welch, Envie Holdings' President, stated "Malcolm and I have worked side-by-side on multiple occasions over the past two decades. I know first-hand the deep and broad financial and accounting knowledge that Malcolm now brings to the Envie Holdings table. We could not be more excited to add him to our executive team as our companies continue their steep growth trajectories."

About Envie Holdings Inc.

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Envie Holdings is the parent company of a growing suite of brands including Seychelle Media, VacationVIP, TechEnvie, and VacationEnvie. The company is driven by its mission to create and deliver digital marketing solutions for vacation ownership and other verticals, designed to simplify processes, utilize game changer technologies and increase client return on advertising spend (ROAS). envieholdings.com

