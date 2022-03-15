Formosa Group Acquires Noiseworks, Expanding its Global Interactive Presence with Award-Winning Talent

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Post production sound industry leader, Formosa Group, part of Streamland Media, has acquired London-based The Noiseworks Limited, expanding its interactive division's global creative sound design services and stellar talent roster in the UK. The acquisition of the acclaimed audio company reinforces Formosa Interactive's commitment to meet the end-to-end audio needs of global platform holders, publishers, and developers.

Formosa Interactive UK Studio Head David Philipp and Creative Director Byron Bullock (PRNewswire)

"We are excited for the Noiseworks team to become an integral part of Formosa Interactive," said Senior Vice President of Formosa Interactive, Paul Lipson. "Their outstanding work and talent are simply undeniable. This acquisition is another step in Formosa Interactive's commitment to offer worldwide support with unsurpassed service driven by the brightest talent."

Noiseworks credits include sound design and music for numerous high-profile interactive and linear projects. Incorporated in 2017, their work for game developers, advertising agencies and film, includes clients such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Microsoft and Creative Assembly. David Philipp, who served as Noiseworks managing director and supervising sound designer, has been named Formosa Interactive UK studio head. BAFTA-award-winning sound designer Byron Bullock will assume the title of creative director of Formosa Interactive UK. Both will be led by Lipson.

"Byron and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Formosa family, supporting game developers around the world," said Philipp. "Our team's goal has always been to set the quality bar as high as possible and we couldn't be prouder to continue this ethos by heading up Formosa Interactive in the UK. We can't wait to kick-off this new adventure together!"

Formosa Interactive services include sound design, cinematic mix, music, voice over and engine integration and implementation for developers and publishers of every screen and platform. In addition to the new London location, Formosa Interactive locations include Seattle and Los Angeles.

About Formosa Group:

Formosa Group (www.formosagroup.com), part of Streamland Media, is a full-service post-production sound company composed of award-winning talent. Among its many divisions, Formosa Group offers content creators services, including sound supervision and design, sound and music editorial and re-recording mixing, as well as integration and music for film, broadcast, games, and other platforms. It is home to some of the most creative and well-respected sound artists in the entertainment industry today. Formosa Group has five unique divisions – Features, Broadcast, Music, Interactive and Commercials – with multiple locations throughout greater Los Angeles, Seattle, New York, Toronto, and the U.K.

About Streamland Media

Streamland Media is a global post production company delivering picture, VFX, sound, and marketing services through its well-established industry brands, Picture Shop, The Farm, Ghost VFX, Formosa Group and Picture Head. These integrated businesses support feature film, episodic, interactive, and emerging forms of entertainment by providing top-tier talent, technical expertise and customized solutions. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Streamland Media offers multiple locations worldwide throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and the UK that are focused on providing a unique, regional approach to meeting client needs.

Media Contact:

ignite strategic communications

+1.818.980.3473

info@ignite.bz

Paul Lipson (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Formosa Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Formosa Group