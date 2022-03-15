Laurel Bridge Software Selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs to Support Their Transition to a New Universal Electronic Health Record

NEWARK, Del., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laurel Bridge Software, Inc., a provider of imaging software solutions that enables health systems to orchestrate their complex medical imaging workflows, announces that they have been selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Health Association (VHA) to provide their Compass™ - Routing Workflow Manager as part of VA's nationwide rollout of the new Cerner Electronic Health Record (EHR).

The Compass Routing Workflow Manager will be deployed in Veterans Integrated Service Networks (VISNs) across the many VA regional health systems. It will help ensure imaging studies are accurately tracked and associated with the correct patient, regardless of whether they are stored on the legacy VistA Imaging archive or the new Cerner CareAware MultiMedia™ (CAMM), vendor neutral archive.

"We are honored to expand our decades-long relationship with the VA by continuing to help improve health care for our military veterans," states Jeff Blair, President of Laurel Bridge.

About Laurel Bridge Software

Since 1999, Laurel Bridge Software has been providing healthcare organizations with enterprise imaging workflow solutions for image routing, prior exam fetching, migration, and modality worklist management. Our suite of highly configurable solutions solves complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that unify multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems. Laurel Bridge solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. These imaging workflow solutions are implemented at thousands of healthcare providers, OEMs, teleradiology firms, radiology group practices, and AI algorithm companies, in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners. Learn more by visiting www.LaurelBridge.com.

