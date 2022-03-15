Particles for Humanity Appoints New Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Particles for Humanity, a life sciences company transforming early-stage technologies into products for people in low-resource settings, has appointed Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall and Andrew Jack to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Sall is the CEO of Institut Pasteur de Dakar in Senegal. He was named by Fortune as one of the World's 25 Heroes of the Pandemic for his work to expand COVID-19 testing capacity by developing a point-of-care device that offers results in 10 minutes, costs only $1, and is manufactured in Senegal. He is a virologist and an expert on epidemics and global security who has worked all over the world fighting epidemics ranging from Ebola to Zika to COVID-19. He was awarded the Grand Prix of the President of the Republic of Senegal for the sciences in 2011 and the UNESCO Prize for the Life Sciences in 2015 for his research. Dr. Sall sits on several scientific boards including the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics in Geneva, the Medical Research Unit of Gambia, and the African Society of Medical Laboratories.

Andrew Jack has worked as a journalist for the Financial Times since 1990, currently as global education editor. He led Financial Times' coverage that won the communications award of the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene in 2011. He received the 2013 media award of the European Organisation for Rare Diseases; First Prize in the Stop TB Award for excellence in reporting for 2010; and a Kaiser Family Foundation fellowship in global health reporting in 2008. He has been an Honorary Associate Professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine as well as a Visiting Fellow at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism in Oxford. He is on the board of the Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics, which develops affordable diagnostics for diseases in low-income countries.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Amadou Alpha Sall and Andrew Jack to the Board of Directors," said Mark Kessel, Chairman of the Board. "Their experience, expertise, and commitment to addressing the needs of people in low-resource settings will serve Particles for Humanity well to advance its product pipeline."

Particles for Humanity transforms early-stage medical technology into products for people living in low-resource settings. It is developing a portfolio of products with potential for large scale impact on human health with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Its rigorous product development process is based on end-user input and is focused on financially sustainable product opportunities. For more information, visit the company's website www.particlesfh.com.

