Riveters Restaurant Receives "Real Rosie" Approval

Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago

TAMPA, Fla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riveters, a scratch-kitchen restaurant, which celebrates an era of WWI that transformed women's roles in society and the workplace, received a special donation from the original "Rosie the Riveter", Naomi Parker Fraley, just in time for National Rosie the Riveter Day Monday, March 21st.

Parker, who passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, was the model for the "We Can Do It!" poster. Her daughter, Marie Blankenship, discovered Riveters Restaurant, located in West Tampa, online, and created a framed collection of original "Rosie the Riveter" photos, including a signed poster from Fraley, along with a personal message of empowerment.

"Thank you so much for keeping the spirit of Rosie alive and well," Blankenship told Riveters. "We miss our mom terribly but treasure the memories."

