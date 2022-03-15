SPI GROUP ADDS INDUSTRY VETERAN TRISH NICOLAS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

New Executive Vice President Brings More Than 30 Years of Communications Strategy and Story Shaping Expertise to Agency, Teams, and Clients

FAIRFIELD, N.J. and ATLANTA, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPI Group, a Ruder Finn Company and strategic communications and digital solutions agency, announced that Trish Nicolas has joined as executive vice president, Communications Strategy and Editorial. An industry veteran of more than 30 years, Nicolas joins the team of experienced account leaders, developers, and designers who provide communications counsel and digital innovation for a broad roster of Fortune 500 clients.

"Trish's background in corporate communications, marketing, and public relations, both as a consultant and corporate executive, along with her experience as a successful communications catalyst in both the healthcare and technology industries, will be an asset to our clients and agency," said James Koppenal, managing director of SPI Group. "In the brief time since Trish joined SPI Group, she has already added value in many ways, and we are excited about the future with her as part of our team."

As a member of the executive leadership team – and the first based in the Southeast - Nicolas will play a key role in nurturing continued excellence and growth at SPI Group, reporting to Koppenal. She will provide senior strategic counsel for clients and teams, tapping her expertise in communications strategy, brand reputation, issues management, story shaping, and audience engagement. She will also help to guide and support marketing and business development initiatives, and will represent the agency at industry events.

"SPI Group has a long history of serving global brands with strategic and innovative solutions," said Nicolas. "The agency offers the perfect blend of bold thinking and detailed execution that has earned awards and long-term clients who trust SPI Group with their communications and employee engagement needs. I am excited to leverage my experience and passion to help solve problems and seize opportunities for our clients, in collaboration with this talented and dedicated team."

Formerly, Nicolas served as a corporate communications leader and executive director of Public Relations at Wellstar Health System, one of the largest employers in Georgia. Prior, she ran a communications, marketing, and C-suite coaching consultancy, held leadership roles for top agencies Jackson Spalding and Ogilvy PR Worldwide, and worked in international sales, marketing, and PR direction roles within several software companies. She has provided counsel to more than 200 companies over the course of her career, including Delta Air Lines, Home Depot, Orkin, Coca-Cola, Nortel, and Rheem Manufacturing.

ABOUT SPI GROUP

Founded in 1997, SPI Group is an award-winning strategic communications and digital solutions agency that serves global Fortune 500 clients. The full-service blend of communications, in-house development, and design expertise – with a focus on bold innovation and exceptional execution – offers clients of SPI Group experience-based counsel and a trusted extension of their communications teams. Agency offerings include communications and storytelling strategy and content planning, creation, and management; website, intranet, app, user interface, and custom engagement solutions development; and a comprehensive suite of creative direction and design services. In addition to external communications and audience engagement expertise, the agency has extensive experience leading internal communications and employee engagement programs and projects that span channel strategy, content planning, editorial services, technology-based design and development, and platform management for new and existing environments. SPI Group was acquired in 2019 by Ruder Finn and enjoys close collaboration with the Ruder Finn network of agencies to offer communications service excellence to our valued clients. For more information or to download the free Internal Communications Toolkit, visit www.spigroup.com.

