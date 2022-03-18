Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund Announces 37th Consecutive Quarterly Distribution at a 5.25% Annualized Rate

NEW YORK, March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund ("TI+," tickers: TIPRX, TIPPX, TIPWX, TIPLX, TIPMX) has paid a first quarter distribution of $0.4728 per share, or 1.31% for the quarter, based on the share price of $36.02 (A-shares) for shareholders of record as of March 17, 2022. This distribution amount represents an annualized rate of 5.25%* based on the current share price, marking the Fund's 37th consecutive quarterly distribution. Since inception in 2012 at $25.00 per share, TIPRX has paid over $13.92 per share in total distributions to its shareholders. In addition to these quarterly distributions, TIPRX NAV has grown over 44% from $25 to over $36 per share (as of 3.17.2022) and has generated a 9.15% annualized return since inception. Due to this growth, shareholders who purchased at inception NAV of $25/share will receive a distribution amount at an annual rate of approximately 7.6% based on their original investment amount.

"With heightened inflation, possible multiple Federal Reserve rate hikes, and international tensions weighing on the markets, TI+ has provided a consistent 5.25% annual distribution rate* and has generated nearly 400 basis points of annual appreciation over and above the distributions since inception, thereby generating attractive tax-efficient current income and appreciation, hedging against inflation", said Jeffrey Schwaber, CEO of Bluerock Capital Markets. "In fact, since the notable rise in inflation concerns in November of 2021, the Fund has handily outperformed the S&P 500 and other major U.S. stock indexes1," added Schwaber.

Since inception, TI+ has delivered on its stated objectives, including current income and capital appreciation as well as low correlation and low volatility relative to the broader markets.

Net assets under management for TI+ are approximately $4.8 billion as of March 17, 2022. TI+ currently maintains positions in 29 private equity and 3 private debt real estate investments, with underlying assets valued at approximately $292 billion (holdings are subject to change at any time and should not be considered investment advice).2

1Source: Morningstar Direct, 11.1.2021 – 3.15.2021, TIPWX: 11.14%; S&P 500: -6.91%; Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: -5.61%; Nasdaq Composite -16.22%; MSCI U.S. REIT Index: -1.59%. Past Performance is no guarantee of future results. Short term performance is not necessarily indicative of long-term performance.

2 For detailed Fund holdings, please visit http://bluerockfunds.com/investment-holdings/

TI+ A Share Fund Net Performance



Performance Through 12.31.2021 Performance Through 3.17.2022

One Year Five Year Annualized Since Inception3 YTD Since Inception3 TI+ Fund Class A 21.61% 8.65% 8.59% 6.79% 9.15% TI+ Class A4 with Max Sales Charge 14.64% 7.37% 7.89% 0.64% 8.47%

Returns presented are total net return: Expressed in percentage terms, the calculation of total return is determined by taking the change in price, reinvesting, if applicable, all income and capital gains distributions during the period, and dividing by the starting price. Returns greater than one year are annualized.

3 Inception date of the Fund is October 22, 2012.

4 The maximum sales charge for the Class A shares is 5.75%. Investors may be eligible for a waiver or a reduction in the sales charge.

The performance data quoted here represents past performance. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted above. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, so that shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. For performance information current to the most recent month end, please call toll-free 1-888-459-1059. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The total annual fund operating expense ratio, gross of any fee waivers or expense reimbursements, is 2.09% for Class A, 2.81% for Class C, 1.83% for Class I, 2.32% for Class L, and 2.58% for Class M. The Fund's investment advisor has contractually agreed to reduce its fees and/or absorb expenses of the fund, at least until January 31, 2023 for Class A, C, I, L and M shares, to ensure that the net annual fund operating expenses will not exceed 1.95% for Class A, 2.70% for Class C and 1.70% for Class I, 2.20% for Class L and 2.45% for Class M, per annum of the Fund's average daily net assets attributable to Class A, Class C, Class I, Class L, and Class M shares, respectively, subject to possible recoupment from the Fund in future years. Please review the Fund's Prospectus for more detail on the expense waiver. A fund's performance, especially for very short periods of time, should not be the sole factor in making your investment decisions. Fund performance and distributions are presented net of fees.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is a closed-end interval fund that invests the majority of its assets in institutional private equity real estate securities that are generally available only to institutional investors capable of meeting the multi-million dollar minimum investment criteria. As of Q4 2021, the value of the underlying real estate held by the securities in which the Fund is invested is approximately $292 billion, including investments managed by Ares, Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, Principal, Prudential, Clarion Partners, Invesco and RREEF, among others. The minimum investment in the Fund is $2,500 ($1,000 for retirement plans) for Class A, C, and L shares.

For copies of TI+ public company filings, please visit the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov or the Company's website at www.bluerockfunds.com.

About Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund offers individual investors access to a portfolio of institutional real estate securities managed by top-ranked fund managers. The Fund seeks to provide a comprehensive real estate holding designed to provide a combination of current income, capital preservation, long-term capital appreciation and enhanced portfolio diversification with low to moderate volatility and low correlation to the broader equity and fixed income markets. The Fund utilizes an exclusive partnership with Mercer Investment Management, Inc., the world's leading advisor to endowments, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices globally, with over 3,300 clients worldwide, and over $15.0 trillion in assets under advisement.

Investing in the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund involves risks, including the loss of principal. The Fund intends to make investments in multiple real estate securities that may subject the Fund to additional fees and expenses, including management and performance fees, which could negatively affect returns and could expose the Fund to additional risk, including lack of control, as further described in the prospectus.

* The Fund's distribution policy is to make quarterly distributions to shareholders. The level of quarterly distributions (including any return of capital) is not fixed and this distribution policy is subject to change. Shareholders should not assume that the source of a distribution from the Fund is net profit. All or a portion of the distributions consist of a return of capital based on the character of the distributions received from the underlying holdings, primarily Real Estate Investment Trusts. The final determination of the source and tax characteristics of all distributions will be made after the end of each year. Shareholders should note that return of capital will reduce the tax basis of their shares and potentially increase the taxable gain, if any, upon disposition of their shares. There is no assurance that the Company will continue to declare distributions or that they will continue at these rates. There can be no assurance that any investment will be effective in achieving the Fund's investment objectives, delivering positive returns or avoiding losses.

Limited liquidity is provided to shareholders only through the Fund's quarterly repurchase offers for no less than 5% of the Fund's shares outstanding at net asset value. There is no guarantee that shareholders will be able to sell all of the shares they desire in a quarterly repurchase offer. Quarterly repurchases by the Fund of its shares typically will be funded from available cash or sales of portfolio securities. The sale of securities to fund repurchases could reduce the market price of those securities, which in turn would reduce the Fund's net asset value.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund. This and other important information about the Fund is contained in the prospectus, which can be obtained online at bluerockfunds.com. The prospectus should be read carefully before investing.

The Bluerock Total Income+ Real Estate Fund is distributed by ALPS Distributors, Inc (ALPS). Bluerock Fund Advisor, LLC is not affiliated with ALPS.

Definitions:

S&P 500: An index of 500 stocks chosen for market size, liquidity and industry grouping, among other factors. The S&P 500 is designed to be a leading indicator of U.S. equities and is meant to reflect the risk/return characteristics of the large cap universe (Investopedia). Risks include the dynamic fluctuations of the market and possible loss of principal.

The Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index: measures the performance of the U.S. investment grade bond market. The index invests in a wide spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed income securities in the United States – including government, corporate, and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than 1 year. Risks include rising interest rates, credit quality of the issuers and general economic conditions.

Nasdaq Composite: market capitalization-weighted index of over 3,000 common equities listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Index's composition is over 50% technology, with consumer services, consumer goods, and financials the next most prominent industries.

MSCI US REIT Index (Public REITs): A free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index comprised of equity REITs that are included in the MSCI US Investable Market 2500 Index, with the exception of specialty equity REITs that do not generate a majority of their revenue and income from real estate rental and leasing operations. The index represents approximately 85% of the US REIT universe (www.msci.com). Returns shown are for informational purposes and do not reflect those of the Fund. You cannot invest directly in an index and unmanaged indices do not reflect fees, expenses or sales charges. Risks include rising interest rates or other economic factors that may negatively affect the value of the underlying real estate.

