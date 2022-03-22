Investor Notice: April 4th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors who Lost over $50,000 in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. shares announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW) shares.

Investors who purchased in excess of $50,000 in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELMS, ELMSW) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: April 4, 2022. NASDAQ: ELMS investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On February 3, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc f/k/a Forum Merger III Corp. over alleged Securities Laws Violations, The plaintiff alleges that defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that Electric Last Mile Solutions' previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable, that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc's earlier reported financial statements would need restatement, that certain Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. executives and/or directors purchased equity in the Company at substantial discounts to market value without obtaining an independent valuation, that on November 25, 2021 (Thanksgiving), the Company's Board formed an independent Special Committee to conduct an inquiry into certain sales of equity securities made by and to individuals associated with the Company, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

