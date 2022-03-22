LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LILYSILK, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, launched its second Spring 2022 Collection on March 21, heralding the official beginning of the spring season and building on the season's creative direction with even more distinctive, elegant, and iconic designs.

With a unique fusion of Art Deco, Earthy Tones, and Modern Styles as this season's aesthetic theme, the LILYSILK team continues to probe the unexpected with taste and sophistication, deviating from its minimalist, neutral signature to explore asymmetric pleats and shirring. The brand is also debuting three new signature designs – the Elegant Pullover Silk Peony Blouse, the Versatile Pleated Silk Magnolia Camisole, and the Pleated Silk Daisy Dress – as well as the Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt, which is its most-asked about product on Instagram.

LILYSILK Launches Second Spring 2022 Collection and New Iconic Designs (PRNewswire)

The Elegant Pullover Silk Peony Blouse features billowing puff sleeves and a subtle-yet-sexy V-neck, with a removable silk scarf that can be tied or left as is to suit different tastes. With stunning hand-crafted pleats and a plunging neckline, the Versatile Pleated Silk Magnolia Camisole can be paired with everything from jeans to skirts. The fluid tailoring and irregular hem of the Pleated Silk Daisy Dress exudes a feminine, romantic feel. Meanwhile, the in-demand, bias-cut Minimalist Aesthetic Silk Poppy Skirt is a modern take on a 90s classic, with a concealed side zipper that draws attention to the form.

These designs follow in the footsteps of LILYSILK's latest iconic product, the SOS Shirt, launched in the first Spring 2022 Collection. An instant classic and must-have for modern women everywhere, it offers wearers instant, effortless elegance thanks to its day-to-night versatility, comfortable design, and exceptional silk quality.

"We are delighted to launch this second LILYSILK Spring 2022 Collection as we celebrate the Spring Equinox," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We hope that this collection can bring more energy to women, inspiring them to love, cherish, and live spectacularly."

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a world-leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacularly as well as more sustainably, driven by its care for its customers as well as the planet. For more information, visit www.lilysilk.com and follow @lilysilk on Instagram and @Lilysilk on Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LILYSILK