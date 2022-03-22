PatientBond Helps WellDyne Boost Member Engagement to Achieve Outstanding Results

SALT LAKE CITY, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientBond , the leading consumer science-driven patient engagement SaaS provider, announces results from its partnership with WellDyne, a national pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) leveraging consumer science and technology to drive better clinical and financial outcomes.

"We strive to improve medication adherence through enhanced member engagement." - Justin Dearborn , CEO of PatientBond

"Healthcare is extremely personal and our business is a people business. Illuminating the patient behind the health condition creates a more personal experience," says Manoj Kumar, Vice President of Products at WellDyne. "To help our team provide more personal service, promote adherence and actively engage members in managing their health, psychographic segmentation is one of the methods we employ."

To achieve these goals, WellDyne used PatientBond's extensive healthcare consumer market research and proprietary psychographic segmentation model. Members were assessed to determine where each individual fit within the five main personality types of psychographic segmentation. This approach allowed for better understanding of the personality, attitudes and core motivation of each individual, enabling the team to dynamically create highly effective, personalized custom messages.

When data and technology combine to allow for personalized communication, it leads to better outcomes. WellDyne achieved a 120% increase in text message engagement when messages were tailored for members using insights derived from PatientBond's proprietary psychographic segmentation solution. In addition, 81% of members took action on text-based refill reminders and WellDyne noted a 36% increase in medication adherence. These results indicate patients are more successfully managing their health conditions.

"Fifty-five million prescriptions are abandoned at the pharmacy each year," explains Justin Dearborn, CEO of PatientBond. "We strive to improve medication adherence through enhanced member and patient engagement for better health outcomes, and WellDyne is a great example of making this vision a reality."

About PatientBond

PatientBond was founded by leaders in digital health and consumer engagement, and consumer product executives from P&G who realized that the rise of consumerism in healthcare means that providers and other healthcare stakeholders must take a "digital first" approach to building loyal patient relationships. PatientBond's mission is to leverage Healthcare Consumer Insights and Innovative Technology Solutions to help its clients build a tighter bond with their patients and members to improve health outcomes, increase revenue and reduce costs. PatientBond is growing rapidly, as recognized by Inc. 5000 and Financial Times . PatientBond is a portfolio company of First Trust Capital Partners. To learn more about PatientBond, visit www.patientbond.com.

About WellDyne

For more than 30 years, WellDyne has leveraged its deep clinical expertise to achieve better patient outcomes and reduce pharmacy trend. Knowing that medications are among the safest, easiest and lowest cost treatments to help people live their best lives, the company believes a smarter approach to the delivery of PBM services unleashes the full power of medications to reduce future healthcare costs. Learn more at www.welldyne.com.

