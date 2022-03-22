SAE International Names Bianchi Public Relations as PR Agency of Record

TROY, Mich., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAE International – the world's leading professional organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity – has selected Bianchi Public Relations, Inc. as its public relations agency of record (AOR).

Dave Colson, director, marketing communications, SAE International, and James A. Bianchi, APR, president of Bianchi PR, made the announcement. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Bianchi PR has provided SAE with specialized media relations since 2020, including WCX-World Congress Experience in Detroit, AeroTech in Pasadena, California, and SAE Foundation initiatives such as the auction of the last US specification Polestar 1 premium electric vehicle to benefit STEM Education.

"We are excited to have the Bianchi PR team continue to support SAE's efforts in driving awareness and thought leadership across mobility sectors," said Colson.

As agency of record, Bianchi PR will provide ongoing public relations and media relations for SAE products, including journals, books and technical papers, automotive and aerospace standards, and events that address these topics and more such as WCX 2022, AeroTech and COMVEC conferences.

About SAE International

SAE International is a global organization committed to advancing mobility knowledge and solutions for the benefit of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean, and accessible mobility solutions. We act on two priorities: encouraging a lifetime of learning for mobility engineering professionals and setting the standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our philanthropic SAE Foundation, including award-winning programs like A World In Motion® and the Collegiate Design Series™. More at http://www.sae.org.

About Bianchi PR

Bianchi PR offers unmatched expertise in business-to-business public relations for automotive and mobility technology suppliers, including new entrants with enabling technologies for emobility, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles.

Founded in 1992, Bianchi PR's mission is to help innovators make mobility, and the world, better: smarter, safer, cleaner, more efficient, more comfortable and more fun.

Among Bianchi PR's ongoing business-to-business PR clients are Adient, Cooper Standard, Freudenberg Sealing Technologies, Rolls-Royce Power Systems/mtu brand, Schaeffler Group and Yanfeng.

The firm's experience also includes work with automotive technology companies such as ZF TRW, Valeo and Ibeo Automotive Systems, as well as consulting firms and industry trade organizations such as the Automotive Industry Action Group, the Center for Automotive Research and the Steel Market Development Institute.

As the Detroit affiliate for the Public Relations Global Network, the firm offers expert, on-the-ground PR support in all major markets around the world. For more information, visit www.bianchipr.com or call 248-269-1122.

