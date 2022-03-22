Temple Economic Development Corporation recognized at state level for industry excellence

The organization received the recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council

TEMPLE, Texas, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) recently received the Economic Excellence Recognition for 2021 from the Texas Economic Development Council (TEDC). The program recognizes economic development organizations throughout the state for their commitment to professional excellence in the industry.

"We are honored to receive this recognition from the Texas Economic Development Council. Our team at Temple EDC works diligently to provide exemplary economic development services to both new and existing businesses in our community. Receiving this recognition further reaffirms our commitment to the economic growth and prosperity of our Central Texas region," said Adrian Cannady, president and CEO of Temple EDC.

The Economic Excellence Recognition program was instituted by TEDC in an effort to continue strengthening the knowledge and skills of economic development professionals throughout the state. Recipients were announced during TEDC's 2022 Winter Conference in February.

"The TEDC's Economic Excellence Recognition program is one of the ways in which our organization honors the outstanding commitment to excellence of our communities and regions, their leaders, and their economic development professionals have toward the professionalization of their economic development efforts," noted Carlton Schwab, President/CEO of the TEDC.

Temple EDC is an Accredited Economic Development Organization (AEDO) and has been recognized on many occasions at local, state and national levels. Receiving the TEDC recognition further strengthens Temple EDC's position as an industry leader and is a nod to the elevated quality of services the organization provides for its community.

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

