WÜRTH REVCAR LEASES 387,558 SF FORMER HOME SHOPPING NETWORK BUILDING IN ROANOKE, VA

INDIANAPOLIS, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Würth Revcar Fasteners, a Würth Industry North America company, announced today that it has fully leased the building at 1 Avery Row in Roanoke, Virginia. The distribution warehouse building, consisting of 387,558 square feet, had been occupied by the Home Shopping Network for the past 30 years. The building will be the single largest Würth facility in North America and serve as the new headquarters and primary distribution center for Würth Revcar – Industrial Division. The renovated space is expected to open in the third quarter of 2022.

Revcar Fasteners was founded in Roanoke in 1969 and has been headquartered in the Roanoke Valley since. The Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor and leader of innovative supply chain solutions, acquired the company in 1996 as part of the Würth Industry North America network of companies. The company is a full-line/full-service assembly component supplier and an approved Level One Fastener Distributor to many US Navy and military accounts worldwide. Würth Revcar's deep ties to the region guided the company as they conducted a thorough location search. Their initial investment is expected to be in excess of $5 million in office renovations, sustainable energy solutions, and warehouse infrastructure, with subsequent investments in warehouse automation and equipment to exceed the first phase of investment.

"We are thrilled to relocate Würth Revcar to a new, larger headquarters in Roanoke," shared Dan Hill, chief executive officer of Würth Industry North America, "This move represents another significant milestone for our fast-growing organization. The new facility supports our customer-centric distribution strategy in North America while accommodating our growing team. As a family-owned company with a 75-year history, we are honored to play a role in the growth of the Roanoke area through our new building."

"We are excited about the opportunity for a world-class headquarters that will allow us to attract, retain, and develop top talent in the same location as a highly efficient, large-scale distribution facility," said Chapman Revercomb, managing director of Würth Revcar Fasteners. "We expect to add 50 office and warehousing positions as we ramp up operations in the new facility," he added.

The parties to the transaction express their appreciation to the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Roanoke County Economic Development for their role in this transaction and fostering a business environment that attracts new development and retention of Roanoke-based businesses.

About Würth Industry North America

Würth Industry North America (WINA) is a $1+ billion division of the Würth Group, the world's largest industrial distributor. Within the Würth Group, founded in 1945, WINA is a privately held, family-owned business that believes satisfying customers is not enough. They inspire customers by offering solutions and innovations that move their business forward. WINA is comprised of strategically aligned, customer-centric market divisions, including Industrial, MRO, Safety, & Metalworking, Construction, and Specialty, that deliver better planning, parts management, and inventory accuracy. As global supply chain solution drivers, WINA offers superior security through its products and services, including additive manufacturing, digital inventory, engineering assistance, quality control, inventory management, vending, safety supplies, kitting and assembly, structural fasteners, and MRO/industrial supplies. With more than 420,000 parts in their international supply chain, WINA provides each customer with extensive global reach and local knowledge from deep investment in its network of distribution centers across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. The company is the creator of the global series Würth Knowing, the industry's first fastener education YouTube series. For more information on Würth Industry North America, visit wurthindustry.com and find Würth Industry North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Würth Industry North America key facts:

Industry solution drivers with both a global reach and local knowledge through a strategic network of distribution centers across North America and Brazil

2,300+ employees to keep you working one step ahead

More than 420,000 fastener, MRO, safety and PPE, metalworking, and 3D printing products, so you have the right parts with exceptional value

Part of the Würth Group ($20B+), which operates 400 companies in more than 80 countries and has more than 83,000 employees

