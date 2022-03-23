Electrolux reduces sea transport emissions by 15% in 2022

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux will now use more sustainable fuels for 25% of its total sea freight. By partnering with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM Group to use biofuel based on waste oils and LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas), Electrolux will reduce its sea transport greenhouse gas emissions by 15 percent already in 2022.

Electrolux is working toward halving its transport emissions by 2025. To reach this target two important agreements have been signed with shipping companies Maersk and CMA CGM. With the new agreements in place, 25% of Electrolux Group's total sea freight will be transported using the most effective solutions for decarbonizing available in the market right now. 80,000 twenty-foot equivalent containers (TEU) will now be transported by using Maersk's biofuel, which is based on certified waste oils such as used cooking oil, and CMA CGM's solution based on LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) and guarantee of origin biomethane.

"These partnerships put Electrolux at the forefront in terms of the percentage of the total volume of products being transported in a more sustainable way. As we continuously contract increasing volumes of biofuel for sea transportation, we are also supporting the overall market development toward more sustainable practices for shipping goods across the world", says Carsten Franke, Electrolux Chief Operating Officer.

The agreement container logistics company Maersk involves using a second-generation biofuel that is a blend of used cooking oil and standard fuel. The biofuel generates 88% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to bunker fuel and is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC) body.

"To ensure significant emissions reductions in this decade and to help our customers decarbonize their supply chains, we are offering the most sustainable product available in the market right now. We are delighted that Electrolux has chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to assist them on their journey towards net zero. To Maersk, achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040 is a strategic imperative. Collaborating with our customers is essential to deliver on our ambitious, mutual climate goals", said Kim Pedersen, Head of Sales & Marketing, Maersk.

The agreement with shipping and logistics company CMA CGM Group will use CMA CGM's CLEANER Energy LNG solution based on LNG and guarantee of origin biomethane, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 25% compared with bunker fuel.

Laurent Olmeta, Chief Executive Officer of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said: "As the 6th IPCC report recalled again recently, it is urgent to act now to limit the negative consequences of global warming. Therefore CMA CGM is taking concrete actions now by adopting the best available solutions such as LNG, biomethane and biofuels, while stepping up its investments and partnerships to develop a supply chain for new zero-carbon technologies such as synthetic methane. With the largest fleet of e-methane ready vessels already deployed, the CMA CGM Group is able to help shippers like Electrolux make significant strides in de-carbonizing shipping. As more shippers move their cargoes on sustainable fuels through our range of ACT with CMA CGM+ solutions, we are building on the economics for alternative fuels to accelerate the energy transition in shipping".

Vanessa Butani, Electrolux VP Sustainability, said: "By promoting more sustainable shipping practices, we demonstrate that we are serious about reducing our carbon footprint and working together across industries to drive the market for low-emission fuels. We will continue to closely monitor sustainability developments in the shipping industry to identify further opportunities to contribute toward our climate neutrality objective".

