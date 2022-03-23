KOITA ITALIAN PLANT-BASED MILKS EXPANDS NATIONAL DISTRIBUTION THROUGH UNFI & KEHE

Award-Winning Product Line Unveils Fun New Packaging

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koita Foods , the maker of premium Italian plant-based milks, is pleased to announce that it has expanded the distribution of its products through United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) and KeHE Distributors.

Koita has also launched new packaging for its award-winning line of five plant-based milks. The new designs incorporate fun, personified images to breathe new life into the shelf-stable, plant-based milk aisle.

Named a "Best Plant-Based Milk" by The Wall Street Journal last year, Koita is also the winner of a sofi™ Award from the Specialty Food Association and the Healthy Food Award from Prevention Magazine.

"Last year was an award-winning year for Koita. Now we are thrilled that UNFI and KeHE have started to distribute our delicious plant-based milks to get them placed on more shelves and in consumers' hands," said Koita Foods' Founder Mustafa Koita. "The U.S. is the 11th country launch for our products, and after looking at the shelf-stable milk aisles, we realized it was time for a bolder look that brought more fun and life into the category. We hope our new packaging entices more shoppers to give our uniquely Italian plant-based milks a try."

The line is currently rolling out in 50 more independent stores in New York and New Jersey, including Green's Natural Foods, The Natural Green Market, Green Life Market, and Health & Harmony. In addition, Koita is also launching in food service and gaining traction in bubble tea cafes.

Koita's non-dairy, vegan milks are all gluten free, non-GMO and free of carrageenan, and three flavors are certified organic. The products are made with ingredients grown in the Italian Alps, which boasts one of the purest soils in the world. It's that nutrient-rich soil that leads to Koita's incredibly creamy and clean-tasting set of plant-based milks. All of Koita's milks are produced in Italian factories that follow strict cleanliness guidelines.

All flavors of Koita Plant-Based Milk are shelf stable at room temperature. They are steam-treated using an innovative process that retains taste and extends shelf life. Koita is sustainable, with Tetra Pak packaging that is recyclable and shipments that arrive by sea to ensure a lower carbon footprint.

The full line is available in 1-liter packs (approx. SRP $5.49). Koita Plant-Based Milks are available in five mouthwatering flavors: Organic Almond, Organic Coconut, Organic Almond Coconut, Oat, and Rice.

About Koita Foods

Koita Foods is a family-run, minority-owned, international business. Mustafa Koita, a dynamic entrepreneur from Chicago, founded the company in 2013 after moving to Dubai and discovering that healthy milk options were unavailable. The company sells organic, lactose-free and dairy-free milks at 1000+ retailers across 10 emerging markets spanning the Middle East and Asia. Now in the U.S., Koita's premium, Italian plant-based milks are non-GMO, shelf stable and uniquely clean tasting. In addition to grocery retailers, Koita milks are available on amazon.com . Visit koita.com and follow @koitausa on Instagram and Facebook .

