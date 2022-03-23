TEQUILA DON JULIO RAISES A GLASS WITH OSCAR®-WORTHY COCKTAILS TO CELEBRATE HOLLYWOOD'S BIGGEST NIGHT

Mexico's Original Luxury Tequila Returns with Charles Joly For the 94th Oscars® – This Time, Featuring an Exclusive Collaboration with Ghetto Gastro

NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Hollywood's biggest night, Tequila Don Julio is partnering with the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' official party following the 94th Oscars® ceremony on March 27, 2022, to serve up a superstar bar experience curated by globally acclaimed mixologist Charles Joly. For the first time this year, Governors Ball attendees will also be able to enjoy a custom, imaginative food/drink pairing served up by Joly in collaboration with Bronx-based culinary collective Ghetto Gastro. Merging food, fashion, music, art and design, Ghetto Gastro's work masterfully blends influences from the African diaspora, global South ingredients and hip-hop to create offerings that address race, identity and economic empowerment.

To perfectly complement Ghetto Gastro's ever-popular Cigar and Waffles, a tantalizing ode to the classic chicken & waffles, Joly created A Bronx Cocktale featuring a delectable balance of Tequila Don Julio Reposado, rhum vieux, lime, mango, coconut and honey. The simple yet tasty drink will provide a cooling, fruit-driven balance to the food's savory and spice-forward flavors – a delightful combination that will satisfy even the most refined tastebuds.

In anticipation for Hollywood's biggest night, Joly and his team of experts have worked unremittingly to prepare over 6,000 specialty cocktails for the special evening including the Limelight Margarita, Picture Perfect Paloma, Old Hollywood Fashioned and The Class Act. These distinctive cocktails will require approximately 12,000 picked mint leaves, 2,000 sherry-poached mushroom slices, 10,000 edible flowers to garnish, and 5,000 mists of orange flower water for an elegant essence. Hollywood's elite will also be able to toast to the moment before they reach their seats with Tequila Don Julio mini cocktails.

If you're celebrating at home, you can still mix up signature Tequila Don Julio cocktails to sip like the stars with your viewing party (for those 21+). The Old Hollywood Fashioned offers an elegant balance of earthy and savory flavors that feature Tequila Don Julio Añejo as the star of the show, while A Bronx Cocktale provides a beautiful harmony of tropical fruit and Tequila Don Julio Reposado.

OLD HOLLYWOOD FASHIONED

Ingredients:

1⅓ oz Tequila Don Julio Añejo

¼ oz Dry Oloroso Sherry

¼ oz Barrel-Aged Truffled Maple Syrup (cut 3:1 syrup:water)

3 Dashes Truffle Bitters

Preparation:

Combine Tequila Don Julio Añejo, dry oloroso sherry, truffled maple syrup and truffle bitters over ice in a mixing glass Stir well to chill and dilute Strain over a large ice cube in a rocks glass Garnish with fresh rosemary sprig

A BRONX COCKTALE

Ingredients:

1¼ oz Tequila Don Julio Reposado

¼ oz Rhum Vieux

¾ oz Fresh Lime Juice

½ oz Mango Juice

½ oz Coconut Milk

½ - ¾ oz Honey Syrup (2:1 ratio)

Preparation:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice Shake well and pour into a small tasting glass Garnish with a small edible flower and gold dust

Tequila Don Julio is proud to donate in support of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' Governors Ball for the fifth consecutive year. As Mexico's original luxury tequila, Tequila Don Julio is meant to be enjoyed during true moments of genuine celebration. Founder Don Julio González lived a life devoted to tequila making to revolutionize the industry, and now 80 years later, Tequila Don Julio is still crafted with the meticulous process and passionate spirit he instilled. Whether celebrating on the red carpet or tuning in from the comfort of your couch, Tequila Don Julio encourages genuine and responsible celebration.

ABOUT TEQUILA DON JULIO

Founded on the pioneering agricultural principles of Don Julio González and his personal pursuit of perfection, Tequila Don Julio revolutionized the tequila industry and set the standard for ultra-premium tequila. The original luxury tequila of choice in Mexico, Tequila Don Julio uses only the highest caliber, fully matured and ripened Blue Agave that has been hand-selected from the rich, clay soils of the Los Altos region of the state of Jalisco. The Tequila Don Julio portfolio includes Tequila Don Julio Blanco, Tequila Don Julio Reposado, Tequila Don Julio Añejo, Tequila Don Julio 70, Tequila Don Julio 1942, and the limited-edition Tequila Don Julio Primavera. For more information on Tequila Don Julio, please visit www.DonJulio.com.

ABOUT GHETTO GASTRO

Ghetto Gastro is the Bronx-born culinary collective from Jon Gray, Pierre Serrao, and Lester Walker. The group has notably defined its own lane, merging food, fashion, music, art, and design. Claiming both the beauty and grit from the streets with the aspiration and aesthetics of the finer things, Ghetto Gastro's interdisciplinary approach celebrates the Bronx as a driver of global culture. The crew masterfully blends influences from the African diaspora, Global South ingredients, and the pulse of hip hop to create offerings that address race, identity, and economic empowerment.

Since launching in 2012, Ghetto Gastro has gone from hosting underground parties to spearheading large-scale brand campaigns and events with leading fashion designers, artists, and entrepreneurs. Their collaborators and partners include figures like Virgil Abloh, Nike, Cartier, the Serpentine, the Museum of Modern Art, and many more.

During the onstart of the pandemic in 2020, Ghetto Gastro prioritized Bronx grassroot initiatives and mutual aid. In recognition for feeding their community, the group was nominated for the Basque Culinary World Prize. In 2021, Ghetto Gastro launched its namesake consumer goods brand of pantry items inspired by ancestral ingredients. The collective released a custom line of kitchen appliances, CRUXGG, across Target stores nationwide. This spring, Ghetto Gastro launches their cookware line with Williams Sonoma. Their first cookbook, Black Power Kitchen is forthcoming from Artisan Books in Fall 2022.

