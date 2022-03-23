Traditions Health Acquires Agencies in California, Nevada, and Kansas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas , March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditions Health, LLC ("Traditions"), a national hospice and home health provider, announced that it has acquired four hospice entities in California, one hospice entity in Nevada, and a home health and hospice provider in Kansas.

(PRNewsfoto/Traditions Health, LLC) (PRNewswire)

The entities located in California and Nevada were previously supported by Pursue Health, LLC, and include Sonata Hospice (based in San Diego, CA), Cadence Hospice (Orange, CA), Pacific Crest Hospice (Pasadena, CA), Sonata Hospice of Riverside County (Temecula, CA), and Sonata Hospice of Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV). The acquisition strategically expands Traditions' presence in Southern California and establishes Traditions' footprint in Nevada. Stoneridge Partners served as the exclusive advisor to Pursue Health.

In Kansas, Traditions acquired Serenity Health Management, a provider of home health and hospice services in Wichita and Hutchinson. The acquisition of Serenity expands Traditions' reach to south-central Kansas and establishes its first home health presence in the state. Agenda Health served as the exclusive advisor to Serenity.

"I am thrilled to welcome these new patients and employees to the Traditions Health family," said David Klementz, President and CEO of Traditions. "These strategic acquisitions help to strengthen our existing commitment in California and Kansas and establish a new Traditions Health presence in Nevada."

About Traditions Health

Traditions Health provides home health, hospice, and palliative care services. Its goal is to help patients have the best quality of life possible surrounded by the people they love. The company provides care to over 8,500 patients across eighteen states. Traditions Health is a portfolio company of Dorilton. For more information, visit our website at www.traditionshealth.com.

About Dorilton

Dorilton is a private investment firm that invests in businesses across a range of industry sectors, working in partnership with management to grow value over the long-term. By providing funding and expertise to drive growth, Dorilton helps its companies and its people achieve their full potential. Learn more at www.doriltongroup.com.

For inquiries or relevant opportunities, please contact brian.talbott@doriltoncapital.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Traditions Health, LLC