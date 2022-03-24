APEX INTERNATIONAL MFG., LLC. PROVIDES NOTICE OF DATA PRIVACY EVENT

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apex International Mfg, LLC ("Apex") is providing notice of an incident that may affect the privacy of personal information. While Apex has no evidence of attempted or actual misuse of information in relation this incident, it is providing information about the incident, Apex's response, and steps individuals may take to protect their personal information, should they feel it is necessary to do so.

What Happened? On September 1, 2021, Apex discovered suspicious activity related to certain computer systems. Apex immediately launched an investigation, with the assistance of third-party forensic specialists, to determine the nature and scope of the activity. The investigation determined that there was unauthorized access to the affected systems beginning on August 25, 2021. The unauthorized actor viewed and stole certain files within the Apex network. Apex reviewed the contents of the affected systems to determine what, if any, sensitive information was contained within them. On December 27, 2021, Apex's review determined that the impacted systems contained certain personal information.

What Information Was Involved? While the specific data elements vary for each potentially affected individual, the scope of information potentially involved includes an individual's name, date of birth, driver's license or state identification number, Social Security number, email address with password, user account with password, financial account information, medical information, and/or health insurance information.

What Is Apex Doing? Apex mailed notice letters to individuals for whom they have valid mailing addresses whose protected information was contained in the potentially impacted files. Apex takes the confidentiality, privacy, and security of information in its care seriously. Upon discovery, Apex immediately commenced an investigation to confirm the nature and scope of the incident. Apex reported this incident to law enforcement, and Apex is taking steps to implement additional safeguards and review policies and procedures relating to data privacy and security.

Whom Should Individuals Contact For More Information? If individuals have questions or would like additional information, they may visit Apex's website at trustapexinternational.com or write to Apex at Apex International Mfg, LLC, 10000 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55344.

What You Can Do? Apex encourages individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statement, and to monitor free credit reports for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Additional information about steps individuals can take are included on Apex's website.

