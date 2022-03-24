Forbes Names Keystone Strategy to America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 List

The firm has been named to Forbes magazine's list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms for the third year in the row, with recognition in nine sectors

NEW YORK, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keystone Strategy, an innovative strategy, economics, and technology consulting firm, announced today that it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms 2022 for the third year in a row. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"We are thrilled to once again earn a spot on the list of America's Best Management Consulting Firms," said Jeff Marowits, President at Keystone. "This is incredible recognition of our work and the entire team here at Keystone. Together, we continue to bring novel solutions and transformative ideas to our clients across the globe, so to be acknowledged for this work across nine key sectors is extremely rewarding and humbling for us as a firm."

Keystone Strategy was recognized by Forbes in nine sectors, including Strategy; Innovation, Growth; and IT, Technology & Entertainment. Notably, Keystone's recognition in these nine sectors align with the interdisciplinary approach to the firm's work. The firm's diverse teams apply business strategy, economics, and technology skills to advise clients on their most critical strategic and regulatory challenges. The firm places a high value on exceeding expectations, partnering closely with experts from academia and industry alike.

"The people here at Keystone make work seem easy. We are lucky to have fostered a culture of curiosity, innovation, and belonging, where people are always helping one another achieve our mission of doing great things," noted Gabrielle Toledano, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member at Keystone.

America's Best Management Consulting Firms is comprised of the best consultancies based on results of an online, two-step methodology including expert and client surveys. To create the list for 2022, Forbes worked with Statista to survey more than 7,500 partners and executives of management consultancies and over 1,000 senior executives who had worked with the consultancies over the last four years. Respondents were asked to recommend firms based on performance across predetermined sectors and functional areas.

