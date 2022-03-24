HighByte Named "DataOps Company of the Year" by Data Breakthrough

Industrial software company recognized by prestigious international awards program for outstanding data technology

PORTLAND, Maine, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HighByte® , an industrial software company, today announced it has been named "DataOps Company of the Year" in the third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program conducted by Data Breakthrough, an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, products, and services in the global data technology market today. The third annual Data Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 1,850 nominations from around the world.

"Industrial data contains critical insights, but more users and systems need access to this data in real-time in order to convert it to useful information that they can act on," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Unfortunately, raw operations data lacks context so IT and data science teams are spending most of their time integrating and preparing data for analysis rather than actually analyzing it. HighByte provides a 'breakthrough' platform that transforms the way manufacturers access and analyze industrial data, creating a modern, sustainable data architecture for their customers. Congratulations to the entire HighByte team on being our choice for 'DataOps Company of the Year.'"

HighByte has developed a unique DataOps software application purpose-built for industrial data. With HighByte Intelligence Hub, manufacturers can merge, prepare, and deliver modeled industrial data to and from IT systems without writing or maintaining code. By providing modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud, the Intelligence Hub helps users speed system integration time, accelerate analytics, and govern data standards across the enterprise.

"We are sincerely grateful for this recognition from Data Breakthrough," said HighByte CEO Tony Paine. "As our company and product continue to evolve, we remain focused on our mission to provide industrial companies with the digital infrastructure needed to achieve Industry 4.0. This award reaffirms our mission and ability to deliver a breakthrough solution for the industry."

About HighByte

HighByte is an industrial software company founded in 2018 with headquarters in Portland, Maine USA. The company builds solutions that address the data architecture and integration challenges created by Industry 4.0. HighByte Intelligence Hub, the company's award-winning Industrial DataOps software, provides modeled, ready-to-use data to the Cloud using a codeless interface to speed integration time and accelerate analytics. The Intelligence Hub has been deployed in more than a dozen countries by some of the world's most innovative companies spanning a wide range of vertical markets, including food and beverage, health sciences, pulp and paper, industrial products, consumer goods, and energy. Learn more at https://www.highbyte.com.

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

