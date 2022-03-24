Integrity Expands Affordable Care Act Plan Distribution Network by Acquiring J.D. Mullens

Access to Integrity's end-to-end platform will help J.D. Mullens enhance its proven systems designed to serve the health coverage needs of American families and individuals

DALLAS, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life, health and wealth solutions, today announced it has acquired J.D. Mullens, an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based near Jacksonville, Florida. As part of the acquisition, Dalton Mullens, President of J.D. Mullens, will become a Managing Partner in Integrity, and Joshua Mullens, Partner in J.D. Mullens, will become a Partner in Integrity. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Joshua Mullens launched the agency in 2006, offering final expense and life insurance products to seniors. His son, Dalton Mullens, felt an early connection to the business and has played a key role in its growth. With the passing of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, J.D. Mullens quickly became a respected health insurance distribution leader, developing innovative telephonic systems that make the process of getting coverage easier for consumers. Today, Joshua, Dalton and their team serve individuals and families throughout the Southeast, and J.D. Mullens is transitioning to also provide health insurance products to the senior market.

"At Integrity, family is one of our core values and we are privileged to partner with some incredible family-owned businesses," shared Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "The Mullens family is a perfect match for what we are building. Joshua's vision has helped thousands of Americans benefit from coverage through the Affordable Care Act, and passionate young leaders like Dalton are what Integrity needs to continue to innovate. Joshua and Dalton have established a solid foundation for J.D. Mullens and the company is poised for significant growth. Through an Integrity partnership, they can now offer their team benefits, ownership and best-in-class technology, as well as connections to the industry's finest leaders through our partner network. We couldn't be more excited for what the future of J.D. Mullens will bring."

"When I met the Integrity team, I realized we shared the same mindset for success," explained Dalton Mullens, President of J.D. Mullens. "I find satisfaction in helping others develop and succeed — especially our hard-working agents who take such great care of our clients. The personal relationships we have with them really sets us apart, and Integrity operates the same way. We're so thrilled to now offer our agents access to Integrity's industry-leading technology, marketing and lead sourcing. These resources will make a significant difference in the ways our agents can reach more Americans — including seniors. Integrity is here to help us grow more by serving more, and the sky is the limit in what we can accomplish together."

The J.D. Mullens team can benefit and learn from the rich industry experience of Integrity's partner network. This ever-expanding group of leaders and legends collaborates and strategizes on best practices and solutions to streamline insurance and financial processes, and protect the life, health and wealth of all Americans.

Integrity's broad platform of resources will empower J.D. Mullens' agents to better meet the needs of clients wherever they are. This comprehensive system includes proprietary quoting and enrollment platforms, CRM, insightful data and analytics, and leading product development. Rather than outsourcing time-consuming business functions, J.D. Mullens can utilize Integrity's business infrastructure, which encompasses shared services such as Technology & Innovation, People & Culture, finance, legal and compliance, as well as access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

Additionally, J.D. Mullens employees now qualify for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"I'm proud of what we've accomplished as an agency thus far, and I'm confident that this partnership will ensure continued growth for years to come," said Joshua Mullens, Partner at J.D. Mullens. "Our company is all about family and service — we work hard to make the process of getting insurance simpler for everyone we serve. Integrity shares those values, which makes this partnership feel like a solid fit. I expect nothing but incredible success for J.D. Mullens as we begin this new chapter. With Integrity behind us, our best days are truly ahead of us."

For more information about J.D. Mullens's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/JDMullens.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their life, health and wealth with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's nearly 5,500 employees work with more than 420,000 agents and advisors who serve over 10 million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity helped carriers place more than $7 billion in new sales and oversaw more than $20 billion of assets under management and advisement through its RIA and broker-dealer platforms. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com .

About J.D. Mullens

J.D. Mullens was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in a rural town 30 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida. After initially focusing on final expense, the agency transitioned to health products and developed innovative systems to help consumers get coverage through the Affordable Care Act. Today, J.D. Mullens serves Americans coast to coast and is recognized as a top agency by Fortune 500 insurance carriers. The agency helps more than 15,000 clients annually, placing more than $100 million in premium.

