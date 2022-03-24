LP South America Becomes the First Company in Chile to be Certified to PEFC's New Chain of Custody Standard

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, today announced that it is the first company in Chile to be certified to the Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification's (PEFC) new Chain of Custody Standard (ST 2002:2020).

"We have long prioritized the preservation and enhancement of our planet." - LP South America GM Frederick Price

PEFC is the largest forest certification system in the world, with more than 330 million hectares of certified forests. An international nonprofit, nongovernmental organization, PEFC is dedicated to promoting sustainable forest management through independent third-party certification.

LP's long-time commitment to sustainability is highlighted by its third-party verified forest certification program to globally recognized independent standards, including those of the PEFC. The company was an early adopter of forest certification standards, first certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® standards (part of the global PEFC system) in 2000. Today, all the wood fiber LP sources from the U.S and Canada is certified to SFI standards, and all the fiber sourced from South America is certified to the PEFC Chain of Custody Standard.

"LP South America has long prioritized the preservation and enhancement of our planet," said LP South America General Manager Frederick Price. "As a leading manufacturer of oriented strand board and composite wood siding in South America, we believe LP must also be a sustainability leader. Our sustainability initiatives take many forms, but sustainable forestry is paramount in our strategy. To be Chile's first company certified to PEFC's new Chain of Custody Standard is an honor and a reflection of our long-standing commitment to sustainability."

Forest certification promotes the sustainable management of forests and ensures that wood-based commercial products are sourced from sustainably managed forests. PEFC is an umbrella organization that endorses national forest certification systems that have been developed through multi-stakeholder processes and recognizes local priorities and conditions to promote sustainable forest management.

PEFC's chain of custody certification tracks forest and tree-based products from sustainable sources to the final product that is delivered to the market. In addition, this standard includes management requirements, including those related to health, safety, and labor. During the certification process, the certification body assesses the company against the requirements set out in PEFC's Chain of Custody of Forest and Tree-Based Products Requirements. If the company complies, it is awarded PEFC's Chain of Custody certification.

In February 2020, PEFC updated its PEFC Chain of Custody Standard (ST 2002) and PEFC Trademarks (ST 2002). A notable change to the Chain of Custody Standard was its expanded sustainability requirements, requiring companies along the entire timber value chain, including those far removed from the forest, to promote responsible forestry beyond the purchase of certified wood. Existing PEFC Chain of Custody certification holders have been given a 30-month transition period before they are required to be audited to the new standard.

LP South America adapted its chain of custody management system and procedures to meet the revised requirements well ahead of schedule, becoming the one of the first companies to be certified to the new standard in South America.

The new certification provides LP's customers with third-party verification that the fiber sourced for LP's products for its manufacturing facilities in Chile and Brazil are responsibly managed, obtained from non-controversial sources, and compliant with government laws and regulations.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood building products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers, and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive offerings include innovative and dependable building products and accessories, such as Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions®), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing and more), LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring, and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while our shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 25 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile, and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

