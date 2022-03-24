Northcentral University Hosts Conference for Virtual and Hybrid Work Success, June 14 - 16

SAN DIEGO, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University's Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations is hosting its second-annual virtual conference, June 14 – 16, 2022.

Hear from leadership experts Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner , authors of best-selling book The Leadership Challenge.

Attendees will hear from experts in human resources, leadership management, wellness, and workplace performance as they share expertise, tactics, and best practices around virtual and hybrid work. The conference theme is "Optimizing Virtual and Hybrid Workplace Success."

While the agenda is still shaping up, the center is proud to announce keynote speakers Jim Kouzes and Barry Posner, authors of best-selling book The Leadership Challenge. These experts help people discover their own leadership skills and help organizations create the right environment to develop leaders.

Jim Kouzes serves as a fellow at the Doerr Institute for New Leaders at Rice University. The Wall Street Journal named him one of the ten best executive educators in the U.S. Dr. Barry Posner is a faculty member at Santa Clara University and has worked with global brands including Apple, Amazon and IKEA.

About the Conference:

The conference will be held virtually over three days, June 14 – 16.

Registration will open at ncu.edu/cavo

The registration fee is $149 , and an early bird rate of $99 will apply through May 15 . Accessibility is central to Northcentral University's mission!

For more information about the Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations, visit ncu.edu/cavo. For questions, email cavo@ncu.edu.

About the Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations

The Center for the Advancement of Virtual Organizations (CAVO) is a hub of current and relevant information and practices aimed at supporting diverse industry professionals and educators in all aspects of virtual work. Hosting both research and real-world examples, NCU's CAVO partners with external experts around the remote workforce, innovations in virtual work and supporting technologies to grow a knowledge base and expertise.

About Northcentral University

Founded in 1996, Northcentral University is a regionally accredited, nonprofit, online and graduate-focused university serving professionals globally. Over 11,000 adult students are enrolled in bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs at NCU, including business, education, health sciences, law, marriage and family therapy, psychology and technology.

Northcentral University is an affiliate of the private, nonprofit National University System. It is regionally accredited by WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). For more information, visit ncu.edu or call 866.776.0331.

