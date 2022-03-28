Kia wins 2022 Red Dot Award for 'EV6 Unplugged Ground'

'Best of the Best' title for Kia's brand cultural space in the 'Interior Architecture and Interior Design' category

SEOUL, South Korea, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia has won another 2022 Red Dot Award for its 'EV6 Unplugged Ground' brand cultural space in Seongsu, Seoul. The innovative complex, where people can experience the award-winning EV6 in fun and imaginative ways, picked up the prestigious 'Best of the Best' title in Red Dot's 'Interior Architecture and Interior Design' category.

With 'EV6 Unplugged Ground', Kia wanted to make a statement about its refreshed brand and first dedicated electric vehicle, and create a customer space like no other. From experience zones to test drives and expert product advice, the complex immerses people in the future of mobility within one of Seoul's most popular districts, Seongsu. Formerly an industrial neighborhood, Seongsu has emerged into a popular hub of creativity and fashion in recent years, and is affectionately known locally as the 'Brooklyn of Korea'.

"The purpose of 'EV6 Unplugged Ground' was to convey a message about a new life - recycling, sustainability, future mobility and electric vehicles. We chose Seongsu as it was a neighborhood that has also been 'reborn', much like the Kia brand," said Ji-Min Kim, Head of Korea Business Strategy Group at Kia. "For this space to receive recognition from prestigious design experts at Red Dot is a huge boost for everyone at Kia."

Kia EV6: winner of two Red Dot product awards

Shortly after being crowned 2022 European Car of the Year, the Kia EV6 also picked up two Red Dot Awards: the 'Best of the Best' accolade for its pioneering and forward-looking design as well as being named winner in the 'Innovative Products' category.

The Red Dot Design Award is one of the largest design competitions in the world. It is announced annually by the Design Zentrum Nordrhein-Westfalen and is divided into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. This year's entries were assessed by a 50-member international jury of independent designers, design professors and trade journalists.

