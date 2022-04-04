OCHIN Recognized Among 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For

OCHIN employee evaluation and survey responses inform national ranking

PORTLAND, Ore., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OCHIN, a nonprofit leader in equitable health care innovation and a trusted partner to a growing national provider network, has been recognized as one of the 2022 Best Nonprofits to Work For by the NonProfit Times.

The ranking places OCHIN among 50 nonprofit organizations nationwide that have demonstrated the ability to foster a high-quality employee experience through a two-part evaluation process that included a survey of OCHIN's nearly 800 remote employees, who work virtually across 46 states.

OCHIN's rapidly growing national workforce – experts in fields such as health care operations, clinical informatics, information technology, research, knowledge management and consulting - works to drive health equity and support a stronger circle of care in local communities nationwide, with the goal of strengthening the entire U.S. health care system through partnership and innovation. The organization, founded in 2000, is currently hiring for a number of new fully remote positions to meet increasing demand and explore new opportunities to fulfill its mission.

"At OCHIN, we value the unique perspectives and experiences of each of our employees, and we are committed to maintaining a culture of belonging that fosters well-being and learning," said LisaMarie May, OCHIN Vice President of People and Culture. "We are proud of our employees for the work they do every day to advance health equity, and we look forward to welcoming more mission-driven colleagues to our growing team."

About OCHIN

OCHIN is a nonprofit leader in equitable health care innovation and a trusted partner to a growing national provider network. With the largest collection of community health data in the country and more than two decades of practice-based research and solutions expertise, OCHIN provides the clinical insights and tailored technologies needed to expand patient access, connect and augment care teams, and improve the health of underserved communities. Learn more at www.ochin.org .

