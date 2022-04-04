Tartan Day Takeaway Takes New York

Food Truck to Offer a Taste of Scotland

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday 6 April the flavours and sounds of Scotland will be calling New Yorkers to an outdoor Scotland feast in honour of Tartan Day.

For one night only, between the hours of 5pm and 8pm, VisitScotland, together with Matador Network, will be taking over the street corner directly across from the Southeast corner of Madison Square Park with a pop-up food truck. Those looking for a post-work treat will be able to tuck into free, tasty street food prepared by Scottish TV-chef and restauranteur Tony Singh.

The food truck will offer an eclectic menu, paying homage to chef, Tony Singh's Scottish Sikh heritage. Born and raised in Leith, Edinburgh, Tony learnt at his mother's knee the cookery skills that have seen him create the unique fusion of Scottish and Asian flavours for which he is so well known. The menu will feature Punjabi Salmon Tacos, Kheer with Islay Whisky Sweet Mango and a refreshing cup of Scotland's most popular soda, Irn Bru.

"I'm looking forward to welcoming New Yorkers to our pop-up Scotland food truck to celebrate Tartan Day. It's a great way to create noise for Scotland and give people a taste of what they can expect from a visit here: good food, a party atmosphere and a warm welcome."

The evening's festivities will be led by Finlay Wilson, the Kilted Yogi, who will bring his famous kilted yoga to the streets of New York. Wilson is an experienced yoga instructor based in the city of Dundee who first wowed the world in 2017 with his viral YouTube video that showcased Scotland's stunning scenery and the beauty of shirtless kilted yoga. Finlay will be celebrating the North American release of his second book, Wild Kilted Yoga, by giving away 50 free signed copies so event-goers can take a little bit of Scotland home with them.

"To have the chance to be back in NYC after two years is really such an incredible opportunity. Yoga has given me so much, personally, its tools brought me a lot of relief during the pandemic, and to be able to share my passion and experience for the practice and for the wild Scottish landscape will hopefully inspire (literally) New Yorkers to visit Scotland and try it themselves!"

Attendees will also have the chance to win a trip to Scotland courtesy of G Adventures via a very special Coo-R Code!

The pop-up event is in honour of Tartan Day, a North American celebration of Scottish heritage which is marked every year on 6 April, the date on which the Declaration of Arbroath was signed in 1320. Not only will the event mark the start of celebrations for Tartan Week, but it will also be an opportunity to showcase to the city of New York that Scotland is Calling and ready to welcome visitors once more.

This event is being run in partnership between VisitScotland and Matador Network and attendees will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win a trip to Scotland with travel company G Adventures.

Year of Stories

Scotland's Year of Stories 2022 will spotlight, celebrate and promote the wealth of stories inspired by, written, or created in Scotland.

Led by VisitScotland, the Year of Stories 2022 will sustain and build upon the momentum of preceding Themed Years, showcasing a nationwide programme of major events and community celebrations.

From icons of literature to local tales, Scotland's Year of Stories encourages locals and visitors to experience a diversity of voices, take part in events and explore the places, people and cultures connected to all forms of our stories, past and present.

Scotland's Year of Stories will encourage responsible engagement and inclusive participation from the people of Scotland and our visitors.

Join the conversation using #YS2022 and #TalesOfScotland.

Following an industry consultation, Themed Years will take place every second year to enable more time for planning and collaboration. The next Themed Year will take place in 2024.

