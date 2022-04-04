West Receives Fred Simon Award and Edward Smith Packaging Science Award at 2022 PDA Annual Meeting

EXTON, Pa., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that its Scientific Insights Lab team members, Liang Fang and Marissa Rase, received the 2021 Fred Simon Award, and its Chief Scientific Officer, Fran DeGrazio, received the 2021 Edward Smith Packaging Science Award at the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting in Dallas.

(PRNewsfoto/West Pharmaceutical Services, I) (PRNewswire)

The Frederick D. Simon Paper of the Year award is presented for the best paper published in the PDA Journal of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology, named in honor of the late Frederick D. Simon. The award-winning paper entitled, "Physicochemical Excipient-Container Interactions in Prefilled Syringes and Their Impact on Syringe Functionality," studied the chemical interactions between excipients as well as the physical interactions between the excipients and the container and their impact on the functional performance of prefilled syringes. Dr. Liang Fang, Fellow Scientist and Technical Director of West, was the lead author and worked in partnership with Lilly on the published paper. The paper can be found on the PDA website.

The Edward Smith PDA Packaging Science Award was created to recognize outstanding contributions to Pharmaceutical Packaging Science and was awarded to Fran DeGrazio, Chief Scientific Officer of West Pharmaceutical Services. It is presented in honor of Edward Smith and his long-term contributions to pharmaceutical packaging science.

"Here at West, we are so proud to receive these awards and celebrate the accomplishments of our team members as it represents our almost 100-year history of commitment to being a leader in primary packaging and delivery for our healthcare and drug development partners," said Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Products and Emerging Markets at West. "We continue to strive to meet the changing needs of our customers and helping to de-risk their therapies and ultimately, helping patients."

"I am honored to be recognized for this prestigious award from PDA this year," said Fran DeGrazio, Chief Scientific Officer at West. "Contributing and partnering with PDA on packaging science plays an important role in the industry on products delivering medications to patients safely and effectively. This award underscores both the need of focus on quality and innovation and the overall commitment to helping customers across the globe improve patient outcomes."

For more information about West, please visit our website: www.westpharma.com.

For more information about the 2022 PDA Annual Meeting, please visit: https://www.pda.org/global-event-calendar/event-detail/2022-pda-annual-meeting.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With approximately 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 45 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and in business for nearly a century, West in its fiscal year 2021 generated $2.83 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.