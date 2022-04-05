Flexia raises $4M to shape the future of connected Pilates

The company is bringing an AI-enabled Pilates reformer equipped with an online studio into American living rooms

SAN FRANCISCO, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Berkeley-based Flexia, developer of the first truly smart and connected Pilates reformer, has announced a $4M Seed round led by ADvantage, an early stage VC fund investing in tech companies shaping the future of sports, fitness, health and gaming. Other strategic investors in the round include Phoenix Capital Ventures, Techstars, and Calm Ventures.

"Pilates is a proven method of fitness that is universally accessible and has lasting impacts on health, wellness, and longevity. Studios, both as chains and independents, have built a large and growing base of deeply loyal users and we are convinced that the at-home delivery of that beloved Pilates experience on a reformer is destined to be the next frontier of connected fitness. In Flexia we're backing a profoundly passionate team armed with uniquely strong technical and engineering expertise, driven by a desire to create a standout user experience," said Alexander Bente, partner at ADvantage, who has joined the board as part of the financing round. Flexia aims to disrupt the traditional Pilates market, which in the U.S. alone has over 10M dedicated practitioners. Additionally, reformer classes were 2021's fastest growing studio experience in the US.

"I remain extremely bullish on the category of connected fitness, with prior investments in category leaders like Fight Camp (boxing) and Ergatta (rowing) and believe that Flexia will build the category leader in the Pilates vertical. Having worked closely with Kaleen and the team throughout their journey from concept through our Techstars Sports Accelerator last year, we know this is the right team to pull it all together and have been really impressed by their progress to date," said Jordan Fliegel, Managing Director at Techstars Sports.

Equipped with multiple sensors, the Flexia Reformer uses AI to provide real-time feedback and personalized recommendations to help users reach their fitness and wellbeing goals. The reformer is complemented with a dedicated online studio enabling users to stream content from a variety of renowned Pilates Instructors.

"We believe that mindful movement is integral to creating and sustaining an active lifestyle," says Founder and CEO, Kaleen Canevari. "Our goal for Flexia is to eliminate the common barriers of Pilates with our first of its kind reformer and connected studio, utilizing the most innovative technology on the market to create a truly interactive experience."

The Seed round has positioned Flexia to ship the first units to customers, expand the content library, and further develop a personalized Pilates experience. The Flexia Reformer retails for $3,495 USD and is available for purchase on FlexiaPilates.com with an estimated shipping time of 4-6 weeks. Financing is available through Klarna.

Flexia is the world's first smart Pilates reformer designed to be used at-home with innovative technology that tailors workouts and quantifies the health benefits of mind and body movements. Founded in in 2020 by Founder and CEO, Kaleen Canevari, Co-Founder and CTO, David Ducrest, and Co-Founder and CCO, CJ Kelly; Flexia was built upon three core concepts: a premium reformer experience at home, effective, low impact workouts and a more meaningful way to reconnect with your body. For more information, visit FlexiaPliates.com.

