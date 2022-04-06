Alpian obtains FINMA banking license and secures CHF19 million Series B+ financing

GENEVA, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpian SA ("Alpian"), an innovative digital private bank, today announced the granting by FINMA of a banking license and a successful CHF19 million Series B+ closing, enabling Alpian to shortly launch to the public in Q3 2022, becoming Switzerland's first digital private bank.

Alpian, majority-owned by Fideuram-Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, secured a third round of financing, fully subscribed by Fideuram - Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking. The financing will support the deployment of Alpian's range of services in Switzerland, comprising both private and online banking.

This hybrid model combines a secure, state-of-the-art banking experience with the support of Alpian's qualified wealth advisors, giving affluent clients access to services normally reserved for traditional private banking. To complement this, Alpian has seamlessly woven everyday banking features into its digital offering.

Schuyler Weiss, CEO of Alpian, commented:

"Since 2019, we have built what will become Switzerland's first digital private bank. With the funds raised during the Series B+ and with its new standing as a licensed Swiss bank, Alpian is well equipped to launch its offering."

Pasha Bakhtiar, REYL Intesa Sanpaolo Partner and Chairman of the board at Alpian, added:

"We are proud to have passed these two milestones on our way to delivering a truly unique and bespoke digital private banking offering. The successful journey so far is a testament to the resilience and dynamism of the Alpian team, as well as the vision of REYL Intesa Sanpaolo."

Luca Bortolan, Head of Direct Bank Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking, added:

"From the beginning, we have seen Alpian as a great opportunity to invest in the development of digital private banking. Alpian will bring both strategic and synergy driven value, demonstrating our proactive commitment of addressing the needs of its current and future clients."

About Alpian SA

www.alpian.com

Alpian is Switzerland's first ever digital private bank, incubated by REYL Intesa Sanpaolo and incorporated in October 2019.

About REYL Intesa Sanpaolo

www.reyl.com

Founded in 1973, REYL & Cie is a diversified banking group with offices in Switzerland, Europe (London, Luxembourg, Malta) and the rest of the world (Singapore, Dubai).

About Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking

www.fideuram.it

Headquartered in Milan, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking is the leading private banking player in Italy and a key subsidiary of the Intesa Sanpaolo Group, which controls all the group's private banking activities.

View original content:

SOURCE Alpian SA