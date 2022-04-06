FIT4MOM BRINGS BACK MOMS WITH A MISSION® FOR EARTH DAY WITH BEACH AND PARK CLEANUPS AROUND THE NATION

SAN DIEGO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FIT4MOM, a leading wellness company for moms, is relaunching its philanthropic project, Moms With A Mission® , this month with national Mother Earth Community Clean-ups. With nearly 2,000 individual class locations, 1,850 instructors, and 300 franchise owners nationwide, FIT4MOM reaches tens of thousands of moms all over the United States every day. Through Moms With A Mission®, FIT4MOM aims to unite these moms and provide them with the opportunity to give back and create change for their children—one community at a time.

FIT4MOM's Moms With A Mission will help moms get involved, give back, and create change for their children—nationwide.

Moms With A Mission is kicking off their first philanthropic project of 2022 will surrounding Earth Day, April 15-20th, with beach and park cleanups at participating FIT4MOM franchise locations across the country. Not only will these cleanups help conserve, enhance, and give back to the communities of our FIT4MOM villages, they will teach their children about philanthropy and how to be kind to Mother Earth. FIT4MOM is committed to its core values and RIPPLE —which they define as modeling wellness, kindness, and philanthropy to their kids, fellow moms, and community—is a value Moms With A Mission will directly strengthen and support.

"We all want the world to be a better place for our children," says FIT4MOM founder, Lisa Druxman. "Moms With A Mission help our mamas get involved, give back, and create brighter futures for their littles."

Additional Mom With A Mission projects for 2022 include Community Charity Drives in August and the FIT4MOM Strength in Motherhood Virtual Race benefiting Every Mother Counts in October.

Click here to learn more about Moms With A Mission, volunteer, or find a Moms With A Mission project near you. Follow along on social at @FIT4MOMHQ #fit4momswithamission.

About FIT4MOM

FIT4MOM is the nation's largest wellness company designed for moms, by moms. Dedicated to the Strength In Motherhood®, FIT4MOM provides programs, classes, and support for mothers throughout every stage of motherhood. With nearly 2,000 class locations nationwide, FIT4MOM has built a real village of fitness professionals that nurture the total wellness of mothers. With FIT4MOM, women discover their greatest inner and physical strength, connect with like-minded mamas, and find a sisterhood in motherhood.

