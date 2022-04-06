FORTUNE Announces Global Business and Design Leaders Participating in the 2022 Brainstorm Design Conference, May 23-24

For the first time, FORTUNE's Brainstorm Design community will meet in Brooklyn, NY, to discuss digital shifts; customer experience; reimagining work, talent, and productivity; creating equity; and building resilience.

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today, FORTUNE announced the nearly 40 global business and design leaders who will speak at the 2022 Brainstorm Design conference in Brooklyn, NY, on May 23 and 24. Supported by Co-Presenting Partners IBM and Salesforce, this year's event will take place at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn, offering attendees sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, cutting-edge architecture and style, and a commitment to clean energy.

FORTUNE Senior Executive Editor and Brainstorm Design Co-chair Brian O'Keefe welcomes attendees to a conference in 2021.

Co-chairs Kate Aronowitz, GV Lead Operations Partner; Kristen Bellstrom, FORTUNE Executive Editor; Jason Mayden, Trillicon Valley CEO and Founder; and Brian O'Keefe, FORTUNE Senior Executive Editor, will see this year's theme, "Embracing Radical Transformation," through the two-day event. The program will showcase examples of design excellence across diverse fields, geographies, and disciplines, and explore how design thinking and practice can be challenged and advanced. Participants will discuss the ways in which the business and design communities can meet the moment after two years, which have been an extraordinary test of institutional and personal adaptation and resilience.

Of this year's program, O'Keefe says, "We couldn't be more excited about the dynamic group of design leaders who are joining us in Brooklyn for such a vital conversation. This is a pivotal moment for business, and design has the power to lead the way as we reimagine our world going forward."

This curated experience will immerse a diverse and passionate community of design and design-minded professionals in in-depth, problem-solving roundtable discussions, one-on-one and panel interviews, and in-person experiences at the adidas Brooklyn Creator Farm and the Newlab headquarters at the Brooklyn Navy Yard. Throughout the program, networking breaks and cocktail receptions provide space to make further interpersonal and intellectual connections. Participants will leave Brainstorm Design with concrete ideas, emerging concepts, and new partnerships needed to drive radical transformation within their organizations.

"As new customer behaviors and expectations emerge in today's disruptive environment, user-centered design has never been in higher demand, given a greater need for empathy, trust and resilience," said Billy Seabrook, Global Chief Design Officer, IBM iX. "At IBM, we've long held the belief that good design is good business. To thrive in an ever-changing marketplace, embracing a holistic business design approach will play a pivotal role in driving purposeful innovation and transforming customer experiences."

Kat Holmes, Senior Vice President, UX and Product Design, Salesforce, says, "Massive changes are underway at every level of business. Our relationships with each other are more important than ever, and FORTUNE Brainstorm Design helps us navigate these changes together."

"What impresses me about Brainstorm Design is the depth and substance of the business discussion—this is something we simply don't get at other design leadership events," says past participant Doug Powell, Vice President, Design Practice Management, Expedia Group. "We need to have a serious dialogue about the impact of design on scaled businesses, and FORTUNE is uniquely able to facilitate that."

To apply to attend FORTUNE Brainstorm Design, or for information about speaker and partnership opportunities, please visit https://fortune.com/conferences/fortune-brainstorm-design-new-york/.

The 2022 Brainstorm Design program includes these confirmed speakers:

Katrina Alcorn, General Manager, Design, IBM

Azeez Alli, Co-founder, Design to Divest

George Aye, Co-founder and Director of Innovation, Greater Good Studio

Nina Bianchi, Solutions Principal, Public Sector, Medallia

Antionette Carroll, Founder, President, and CEO, Creative Reaction Lab

Valerie Casey, Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer, Walmart

Catherine Courage, Vice President, Product Design, Google

Bracken Darrell, President and CEO, Logitech

Rachael Dietkus, Founder, Social Workers Who Design

Katie Dill, Head of Design, Stripe

Paul Dillinger, Vice President, Head of Global Product Innovation, Levi Strauss & Co.

Krista Donaldson, Chief Executive Officer, Equalize Health

Phil Duncan, Chief Design Officer, Procter & Gamble

D'Wayne Edwards, Founder, Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design

Ethan Eismann, Senior Vice President, Design, Slack

Carmen Gama, Director of Circular Design, EILEEN FISHER

Christina Goldschmidt, Vice President, Head of Product Design, Etsy

Kaaren Hanson, Chief Design Officer, Chase

Aziz Hasan, Design Executive; Illustrator; Former Chief Executive Officer, Kickstarter

Kat Holmes, Senior Vice President, UX and Product Design, Salesforce

Steve Johnson, Vice President, Product and Studio Design, Netflix

Cortney Knoll, Senior Partner and Global Garage Leader, IBM

Jennifer Kolstad, Global Design Director, Ford Motor Company

Doreen Lorenzo, Assistant Dean, School of Design and Creative Technologies, UT Austin

Giorgia Lupi, Partner, Pentagram

John Maeda, Chief Technology Officer, Everbridge

Ioana Matei, Head of Emerging/Immersive Technologies, Procter & Gamble

Paul Papas, Managing Partner, IBM Consulting Americas

Joanna Peña-Bickley, Chief Design Officer, Design Corps; Head of Research and Design, Alexa Devices, Amazon

Abhi Ramesh, Founder and CEO, Misfits Market

Brian Rice, Senior Vice President, Chief Brand and Design Officer, 3M

Chris Rudd, Founder and CEO, ChiByDesign; Clinical Professor of Practice, Institute of Design

Billy Seabrook, Global Chief Design Officer, IBM iX

Alastair Simpson, Vice President, Design, Dropbox

Allison Vendt, Head of People Strategy & Operations and Analytics, Dropbox

Nina Walia, Entrepreneur-in-Residence and Senior Adviser, White House Presidential Innovation Fellows

Susie Wise, Adjunct Professor, Stanford University d.school; Author, Design for Belonging

Joann Wu, Vice President, Head of Design, Uber

