Geotab and Utilimarc to Provide Best-in-Class Fleet BI Solution for Government and Utility Fleets

Combined BI solution is designed to help government and utility fleets solve rapidly growing challenges around sustainability initiatives and operational efficiencies.

MINNEAPOLIS, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Utilimarc , an industry leader in fleet analytics and authorized Geotab premier reseller, today announced its partnership with Geotab , a global leader in IoT and connected transportation. Through this partnership, Utilimarc and Geotab provide utility companies and municipalities with rich data-insights via a combined business intelligence (BI) solution to help solve proliferating problems in the industry including sustainability initiatives and operational efficiencies.

Geotab and Utilimarc partner to deliver fleet optimization solution for government and utilities. (PRNewswire)

Geotab and Utilimarc partner to address common operational challenges in utilities and government fleets.

As the largest provider of Geotab telematics to utilities already, Utilimarc is expanding to provide its solutions to municipal government fleets. The combined solution empowers fleets with access to an advanced analytics platform that integrates Geotab's vehicle and driver data with operational system data- maintenance, charging station, and fuel cards- to deliver a single reporting solution.

Meeting electrification and emissions mandates while optimizing operational efficiencies and cutting costs, pose continual challenges for fleets today. Through this partnership, the Geotab and Utilimarc BI solution will enable utility and government fleets to effectively navigate emissions reduction, preventative maintenance, vehicle replacement and rightsizing initiatives.

For more information about Utilimarc and Geotab solutions click here

"Geotab and Utilimarc's missions remain strongly aligned: to be a source of trust and reliability for our customers. Through this partnership, our goal is to remain the go-to source to help utilities and municipalities better support their fleet and create proactive strategies to enhance fleet operations," said Chris Shaffer, CEO at Utilimarc.

The partnership has developed upon a collective understanding of the many challenges that these specific fleet industries face including:

Data quality issues from disparate and unreliable fleet management systems

Supply chain issues leading to procurement challenges

Sustainability and reporting demands

Pricing and costs associated with emerging technologies

Currently, Utilimarc and Geotab have partnered to help optimize fleets nationwide, click here to see some of those fleets.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the cloud and providing data-driven analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn .

About Utilimarc

Headquartered in Minneapolis with remote teams around the world, Utilimarc is leading the industry in business intelligence solutions for enterprise fleets. They work alongside North America's highest performing fleet organizations to ensure their data is actionable and reliable to inform sustainable change. With 20 years of industry experience working with diverse data silos from the nation's largest utility fleets, Utilimarc developed their BI platform that connects and unifies fleet data sources into a single environment. The results of unifying data sources empower their customers to have a true understanding of the daily performance and utilization of their fleet assets. For more information visit www.utilimarc.com.

Media Contact: Dennis Jaconi, djaconi@utilimarc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UTILIMARC, INC.