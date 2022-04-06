Hamilton Lane Announces Senior Promotions and New Appointments Amid Continued Impressive Firm Growth

CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) today announced several senior promotions, spanning the areas of Investments, Client Solutions, Legal and Operations. In addition, the firm has recently made a handful of strategic hires across its Investment and Client Solutions teams.

Hamilton Lane recognized the promotion of the following nine individuals to Managing Director – a group which notably included five women. Today, women comprise 36% of the firm's senior leadership.

Adam Shane , Head of Fund Formation Counsel

Chenkay Li, Direct Equity Investments

Emily Nomeir , Direct Credit Investments

Kristin Jumper , Head of Transaction Legal

Matt Barbato , Head of Operational Due Diligence

Michael Woollatt , Head of Canada

Ryan Cooney , Secondary Investments

Sarah Mehra , Head of Primary Transactions Counsel

Stephanie Davis , Private Wealth Solutions

The firm also promoted the following individuals to Principal:

Antony Anastasiadis , Secondary Investments

Brian Reilly , Taft-Hartley Services

Bryan Jenkins , Private Market Analytics

Dan Connaughton , Head of Asia Compliance

Denise Dunbar , Director of Accounting

Dominic Mammarella , Direct Equity Investments

Donald Duncan , Head of Broker Dealer and AML Compliance

Drew Carl , Director of External Reporting

Gina Ro , Head of Evergreen Operations

Jennifer Maier , Head of Client Services

Joseph Fritz , Director of Tax

Jungchul Shin , Client Solutions – Korea

Kate McGann , Marketing & Communications

Nina Kraus , Fund Investments

Salvador Almeida , Client Solutions – Latin America

Santiago Rivera , Director of Valuation

Vivienne Watganai, Fund Investments

William Lo , Secondary Investments

Mario Giannini, CEO, commented: "As a firm, we continue to have a meaningful track record of success – fundraising accomplishments, new client growth, expansion into new geographies and investment strategies, and an award-winning culture. What we know for sure is that these collective accomplishments are the result of the hard work and dedication of our people. I am incredibly proud of our team and offer our new class of Managing Directors and Principals a heartfelt congratulations."

In addition to the promotions, the firm recently welcomed Christian D'Amico as Principal, Client Solutions based in the firm's Frankfurt office, Elizabeth Bell as Principal on the Real Assets Investment team, and Steve Binder as Head of Taft Hartley Services.

D'Amico will focus on business development and client relations across Germany. He joins the firm from BNY Mellon Investment Management, where he was director of institutional and wholesale sales, and brings nearly 20 years of experience.

Bell, based in the firm's Conshohocken, PA headquarters, joins Hamilton Lane from the real estate private equity team at Jaguar Growth Partners, where in 2019 she was named to WSJ Pro Private Equity's "Women to Watch in Private Equity" list. She will focus on real estate funds, co-investments, direct investments, and secondaries.

Binder joins the firm as Managing Director and Head of Taft-Hartley Services, also based in Conshohocken. Prior to Hamilton Lane he was with Chartwell Investment Partners, and brings over 20 years of experience in the Taft-Hartley market.

These promotions and appointments take place as Hamilton Lane continues to strategically grow and diversify its global platform and asset footprint. Today, Hamilton Lane offers a suite of diversified products and solutions, serving more than 800 clients across institutional and private wealth channels around the world.

